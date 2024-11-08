Quantum Computing in Florida

Orlando, Florida, is home to more than a dozen theme parks. Chief among its claims to fame are Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. And now its home to breakthrough Quantum Technologies at Cosmica LLC. Cosmica is an American Firm with over 5 years of stealth mode existence doing the research and development behind its products.

Quantum Computing is not new to Florida but there are literally no quantum startups in Florida state. Cosmica might just be the first quantum computing startup of Florida.

As founder of Quantum Coast Capital, Palm Beach-based entrepreneur Matt Cimaglia has made it his mission to turn South Florida into a leader in quantum computing. And position the region as a global tech player and bring the next generation of innovation to life. Cimaglia has launched a $100 million fund to invest in U.S.-based quantum startups: his goal is to bring startups and companies to South Florida and fund them here.

Professor Michael Leuenberger a Quantum Information Science researcher from University of Central Florida is working on qubits made from quantum dots in 3D topological insulators (3DTI), which host topologically protected states on their surface. His colleague Professor Eduardo Mucciolo is exploring the physical limits of quantum computation and ways to mitigate the noise problem. Professors Charles E. Hughes, Sharma Thankachan and Shaojie Zhang from the department of computer science are working on Theory of Computing, Algorithms and Quantum Computing.

In April 2023 Florida State University President Richard McCullough announced an investment of $20 million for quantum science and engineering over the three years. The investments are part of the university’s efforts to support the development of applications that exploit quantum mechanics to make engineering breakthroughs. “We’re excited about building on our strengths in magnetism, quantum materials, superconductors, spectroscopy and cryogenics, just to name a few areas,” said Vice President for Research Stacey Patterson. “The university is committed to building on these programs by investing in the recruitment of top national talent who can complement existing expertise and open new opportunities for faculty and students.”

The Quantum Computing Group at University of Florida headed by Nathan M. Farrington and is working on Quantum Mechanics Simulations, Quantum and Biological Inspired Computing and Reversible Computing.

Florida Atlantic University is participating in this first-ever development of international standards in the quantum area. Under the leadership of Warner Miller, Ph.D., professor of physics and associate dean for research in the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science, FAU is working on quantum random number generators and quantum safe cryptography.

The Quantum Initiative at the University of South Florida is working on quantum computing, quantum communications, and other quantum mechanically-based technologies.

Quantum Theory Project is among the world’s largest research centers for theory, modelling, and computation of complex, novel molecular and materials systems. QTP is led by Professors John Stanton (Chemistry) and our Richard Hennig (Materials Sci. and Eng.).

Today Cosmica is launching two of its entry level product SDKs.

Optimization SDK https://bit.ly/4ej7yaw Quantum Circuit Programming SDK https://bit.ly/3XU7NDX

Give the SDKs a try. You don’t have to signup, give your credit card, sign contingent contracts or commit or buy anything. Students will especially love it. If you want to buy a dedicated instance then let us know but otherwise the trial is free.

Trials of Cosmica’s production grade systems will be made available very soon exclusively to their customers of Optimization or Quantum Circuit Programming SDKs.

Cosmica believes Quantum, AI and Quantum AI is the future. And the best way to exploit Quantum is by creating Integrated Quantum + AI + HPC Workflows. Cosmica will launch its Quantum AI venture very soon. It seems Cosmica has just kickstarted the Quantum Computing Startup Revolution in Florida. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.