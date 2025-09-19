RAKEZ partners with Tawkeel to deliver digital notary services for businesses

Ras Al Khaimah, 19 September 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) entered into a strategic partnership with Tawkeel Private Notary to provide its clients with a fully digital notary service. The collaboration adds another layer of convenience for RAKEZ businesses, allowing them to complete their notarial requirements quickly and securely, wherever they are.

The partnership was formalised through a signing ceremony between Tawkeel Private Notary Managing Director Nawaf Shahin and RAKEZ VAS Director Mohammed Kutyba Al Issa.

With Tawkeel’s platform, clients can get a wide range of documents, including Powers of Attorney, Board Resolutions, Legal Notices, Declarations, and Wills, notarised remotely and without the need for physical visits or prior booking. The process typically takes around 10 minutes and includes free initial consultations via phone or WhatsApp. For additional flexibility, Tawkeel also offers drafting support, giving clients a one-stop solution for their notarial needs.

This service significantly reduces delays in approvals and compliance procedures. Whether based in the UAE or abroad, RAKEZ clients can complete the entire process online with the assurance that their documents are handled by licensed notaries.

Shahin said, “We are proud to collaborate with RAKEZ in offering clients a seamless and innovative way to complete their notary public requirements. At Tawkeel, we believe notary processes should be fast and stress-free. This partnership ensures RAKEZ clients can focus on growing their businesses while we take care of their notary needs.” RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “At RAKEZ, we continuously look for ways to enhance the business journey for our clients. Partnering with Tawkeel introduces a smart digital solution that brings speed, reliability, and ease into an important area of business operations. It’s another step in ensuring that companies in our community can operate more efficiently and focus their energy on growth.”

This collaboration is part of RAKEZ’s ongoing commitment to simplifying operations by enriching its service portfolio with smart solutions that make doing business easier, more efficient, and accessible for companies of all sizes.