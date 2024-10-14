Chennai, 14th October, 2024: Raptee.HV, the Chennai-based EV startup, today launched India’s first high-voltage electric motorcycle, which is developed with the technology being used in Electric cars across the world. This enables the Motorcycle to deliver a performance rivalling the 250-300 cc ICE counterparts with significantly less heat.

With this High-Voltage (HV) technology, Raptee.HV motorcycles will be the first in India to adopt universal charging standards used by electric cars. The motorcycle comes with an onboard charger, making it compatible with the 13,500 CCS2 car charging stations available across the country, which is expected to double within the next year.

The motorcycle is priced competitively at ₹2.39 lakhs on par with 250–300cc ICE motorcycles, making the total cost of ownership an absolute gain from the very first moment of owning it, in addition to the eco-friendly aspects.

The Raptee.HV Motorcycle has an IDC Est range of around 200 km and a real-world range of over 150 km on a single charge, accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in under 3.5 seconds. Raptee.HV has also ensured the highest standards of quality and safety by offering a battery pack that is IP67-rated, adhering to all regulatory requirements. Raptee.HV is offering a battery warranty comparable to that of electric cars – 8 years or up to 80000 kilometres, providing peace of mind and long-term value to customers.

These Motorcycles will have advanced software features for an enhanced riding experience. Raptee.HV’s in-house developed electronics to power the HV tech, and its custom-built Operating System, based on an automotive-grade Linux platform, provide a highly responsive and intuitive user experience. Raptee.HV Motorcycles will come in four dynamic colors—Horizon Red, Arctic White, Mercury Grey, and Eclipse Black.

Starting deliveries in Chennai and Bangalore from January, Raptee.HV plans to expand to other key cities based on the propensity for mid-premium motorcycles and the adoption of electric mobility in these selected markets. Raptee.HV is coming up with a Factory-integrated Experience centre, the “Tech store.HV” at the HQ in Chennai which will offer full immersive experiences including a factory tour to show how motorcycles are being built. To ensure a seamless customer experience Raptee.HV will have a wide range of direct-to-consumer offerings in addition to the traditional Brick & Mortar model.

Dinesh Arjun, Co-founder & CEO, Raptee.HV, said, “Our goal was never to create an electric version of an ICE motorcycle, but to do justice to motorcycling with truly pioneering tech. We have taken the core of advanced electric car tech and engineered it for motorcycles. Launching India’s first high-voltage electric motorcycle was a technical challenge from the very beginning. Over the last 5 years, the amazing team at Raptee has had to build the entire architecture from scratch to make HV on 2Wheelers possible.That we have succeeded is a testament to what can be achieved with the right vision and a focus on innovation.

We believe our HV technology is the missing piece of the puzzle that will accelerate the electrification of motorcycles and revolutionize how motorcycles will be built in the future.”

Jayapradeep Vasudevan, CBO, Raptee.HV, said, “We are extremely excited to witness the passion and innovation coming to life as we launch our first motorcycle, setting new standards in the electric two-wheeler industry. The Indian motorcycle market is twice the size of the scooter market, and the low EV penetration in this larger segment presents a huge opportunity for us to explore, starting with our flagship model, the T30. As a team, we are fully committed to building the Raptee.HV brand by delivering a customer experience that matches the high standards of our motorcycles. In today’s context, automobiles, especially electric vehicles, are increasingly becoming electronics and software-driven, much like consumer durable products. With this in mind, we are inspired by premium consumer durable brands in shaping our approach to customer service. We plan to introduce a wide range of digital and direct-to-consumer offerings to ensure that our customers enjoy a seamless ownership journey with Raptee.HV. Our network expansion will be rolled out in phases, starting with company-owned experience centres in Chennai and Bangalore. By learning from these initial markets, we will strategically expand into other regions and international markets at the right time over the next few years. We have a clear strategic roadmap for the next five years and aim to become a significant player in the EV industry in the years to come.”

Raptee.HV has closed its Pre-Series A round of fundraising, led by Bluehill Capital and Artha99 Ventures, and is in the final stages of closing its Series A round from new and existing investors to support its production ramp-up, dealership expansion, and roll-out of e-bikes across other States, driving its growth in the electric mobility market.