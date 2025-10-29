RealWear brings big tech AI innovation to the frontline of industry with latest smart headset Arc 3 and natural language voice

Arc 3 declusters traditional headset with fresh look and feel with a new voice operating system enabling users to engage in natural language bypassing limited prompts to help frontline workers get things done faster.

Vancouver, WA – October 29, 2025; RealWear, the global leader in assisted reality solutions, empowering frontline workers with hands-free access to knowledge and remote collaboration, is announcing the launch of its latest hardware Arc 3 and software Ari OS that will elevate the safety and efficiency for professionals.

RealWear solves the critical problem of workers needing access to information and remote intelligence without the distraction or danger of using handheld screens in complex environments. Using RealWear headsets, a manufacturing worker can access information while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), such as helmets, safety glasses, hard hats and others, utilising voice as an interaction method to keep their hands free.

The RealWear Arc 3 is a sleek, 179-gram headset engineered for instant, intuitive use. It’s the first AR headset with a see-through display with a double retina resolution, displaying forty percent more details compared to other headsets courtesy of a dual camera system that delivers pro quality imaging. Together with the launch of its voice-controlled operating system, called Ari OS, workers can place calls, send messages and emails, capture photos and adjust settings by voice, often faster and with less effort than on a smartphone.

The lighter form factor unlocks new opportunities in sectors like logistics, warehousing, and healthcare. The Arc 3 extends, rather than replaces, RealWear’s existing devices. devices, providing a versatile solution for a broader range of everyday frontline tasks. Today, RealWear devices (such as Navigator 520) are used and trusted by Fortune 100 companies across various industries, including energy, automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare.

With the launch of Ari OS, RealWear is making hands-free, voice first computing a true reality for the frontline workforce through a powerful new voice-first operating system. Launching with the RealWear Arc 3 (and extending to existing devices over time), Ari OS empowers workers to control applications and access AI-assisted workflows using natural language. We plan to license Ari OS to other hardware manufacturers, thereby establishing a single, intuitive software standard for AR headsets that enhances productivity and safety across the entire industry.

Sebastian Beetschen, CEO of RealWear: “Having successfully served industries that require a heavy ruggedization headset, we are expanding the use case for our hardware and technology for new environments. We know there is demand for a new solution from industry such as manufacturing, robotics, clinical, pharma and healthcare environments. Arc 3 delivers on that. With the addition of Ari OS, we are democratizing access to a much wider pool of users beyond technical specialists to work more efficiently. It will be as seamless as talking to ChatGPT.”

Since its founding in 2016, RealWear has become the market leader in industrial assisted reality, with tens of thousands of ruggedised devices deployed worldwide. A key takeaway from this journey is that while heavy environments require rugged headsets, a growing number of use cases necessitate a lighter, more comfortable form factor for all-day wear. RealWear has built the strongest ecosystem in the category, uniting countless developers with hundreds of resell partners to deliver real outcomes for enterprises. The launch of RealWear Arc 3 represents this step, leveraging an extensive eye box for natural positioning that keeps information cleanly within a worker’s vision, always in sight.

“This deployment has been pivotal in enhancing our service efficiency. By solving issues faster, we get customers back into their cars sooner, furthering our commitment to providing the best possible service experience” said Claus Eberhart – VP AFTERSALES, BMW of North America “Microsoft Teams and RealWear have been the way we have been able to get almost all our projects done. That’s a dramatic shift for an organization” said Dallas Olson, VP Global Manufacturing and Engineering, Goodyear

Arc 3 will be available to purchase immediately on a new yearly subscription model which will include: free repair / replacements, free upgrades to the latest model and support. Sebastian Beetschen added: “We are offering a complete peace of mind to users with this new subscription-based model for Arc 3.”