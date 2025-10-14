Remastering an Icon: Introducing Logitech MX Master 4

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 14, 2025: Logitech has unveiled the MX Master 4, the newest member of the MX Master series, designed to empower creative professionals, developers and business users. With immersive haptic feedback, advanced software and stronger connectivity, the MX Master 4 sets a new standard in control, precision and productivity even for the most demanding workflows. Customers visiting GITEX Global 2025 will be able to preview the MX Master 4 at Logitech’s stand.

Tolya Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech, said, “In today’s fast-paced and demanding world, advanced users need tools that help them redefine their workflows to deliver more in less time. We designed MX Master 4 to bring next-level immersion and speed to our users thanks to the tactile haptic feedback and instant access to their favorite tools with the Actions Ring software overlay.”

Intuitive Interaction: Haptic Feedback

The MX Master 4 reimagines user control with customizable haptic feedback, delivering subtle vibrations for scrolling, navigation and selection. This tactile precision is ideal for tasks like video editing, design work and data analysis.

Actions Ring

Actions Ring, a digital overlay enabled by Logi Options+, offers app-specific shortcuts and customizable controls to place frequently used tools at your fingertips anywhere on your screen. With features such as assigning commands in Photoshop or automating functions in Excel, professionals can save up to 33% of their time and reduce repetitive mouse movements by 63%.

Designed for uninterrupted workflows, the MX Master 4 features a high-performance chip and optimized antenna, delivering twice the connectivity strength of previous models. The new USB-C dongle ensures quick and dependable pairing across laptops, desktops and tablets, keeping users connected without delays.

With enhanced stain-resistant materials and a durable design that is easy to maintain, MX Master 4 is built to handle the daily challenges of professional use while providing long-lasting performance.

Built for Business

The MX Master 4 for Business makes life easier for both employees and IT teams. It’s easy to deploy across the whole company, and when employees are logged into Logi Tune, IT can monitor the mice remotely through the Logitech Sync management platform, no desk visits needed. For employees using Logi Bolt, it delivers a reliable connection, even in crowded office environments, so they can stay focused and get more done without tech hiccups.

Designed for Sustainability

MX Master 4 is designed with thoughtful choices to reduce environmental impact, carefully selecting materials like a minimum of 48% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, a low-carbon aluminum thumbwheel and a battery featuring 100% recycled cobalt to minimize resource use and carbon emissions. There is paper packaging that is responsibly sourced from FSC™-certified materials, unpainted plastic parts and a design that is easy to disassemble to simplify recycling.

Tech Specifications

• MagSpeed Scroll Wheel: Scroll up to 1,000 lines per second so you can work faster.

• 8,000 DPI Sensor: Provides smooth, accurate tracking on virtually any surface, including glass.

• Quiet clicks: Provides a satisfying tactile feel with 90% less noise (compared to the MX Master 3), perfect for environments like open spaces and shared offices.

• USB-C Quick Charging: A 1-minute charge powers up to 3 hours of use, while a full charge lasts up to 70 days, ensuring you’re ready to work without interruptions (charging cable not included).

• Multi-Device Pairing: Connect and switch between up to three devices: laptops, desktops, or tablets, without interruptions. Compatible across operating systems, users can switch using the Actions Ring or Easy-Switch buttons and even transfer files between devices with Logi Options+.

Availability

MX Master 4 will be available in Graphite and Pale Grey through Logitech authorized distributors and resellers. MX Master 4 for Mac will be available in White Silver and Space Black.