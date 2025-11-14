Saddle Creek Deploys Robust.AI’s Carter Collaborative Robots to Enhance Warehouse Operations and Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2025 — Robust.AI, a leader in AI-driven warehouse automation, today announced a partnership with Saddle Creek Logistics Services, an omnichannel supply chain solutions company, to deploy Robust.AI’s flagship collaborative robotics platform, Carter™, in Saddle Creek’s Charlotte, NC warehouse.

Saddle Creek deployed Carter in its order fulfillment operation for a beauty client. It helps to automate and optimize tote delivery operations between multiple processing and labeling lines and more than 20 designated drop-off points. In this capacity, Carter functions as a flexible, non-integrated “virtual conveyor” that streamlines material flow without requiring fixed infrastructure. In addition, Robust.AI customized Carter for Saddle Creek, increasing payload capacity to allow for more items to be picked, put, and moved.

Since deploying Carter, Saddle Creek experienced several key improvements including:

Reduced walking time for manual tote deliveries, freeing workers for higher-value tasks

Increased tote capacity per trip, driving faster throughput

Enabled operator-directed robot actions, allowing human oversight when needed

Balanced workloads between people and robots

Reduced congestion for smoother, safer floor operations

“At Robust.AI, we build automation that works for people and not around them,” said Anthony Jules, CEO of Robust.AI. “Our partnership with Saddle Creek demonstrates how collaborative robotics can seamlessly integrate into real-world warehouse operations to deliver measurable improvements, quickly.”

Robust.AI’s Carter is a collaborative autonomous mobile robot (AMR) designed to augment existing warehouse operations and workforces. Carter’s software-defined functionality allows facilities to dynamically switch functions between fulfillment picking, point-to-point transport, or mobile sorting, and its drop-in automation capabilities help global manufacturing and logistics providers achieve significant productivity gains. By automating repetitive, physical tasks and eliminating unnecessary walking, Carter boosts worker productivity while empowering them to focus on higher-value responsibilities, reducing friction on the floor, without compromising warehouse jobs.

“Order fulfillment demands speed, accuracy, and agility at scale. Robust.AI’s ability to rapidly deliver customized solutions that automate operations without expensive infrastructure upgrades enables us to meet our clients’ evolving needs efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Harshil Aghera, Senior Director, Technology and Innovation at Saddle Creek Logistics Services. “As we expand Carter use cases, we look forward to unlocking a greater level of modularity and flexibility to drive value and performance for our clients.”

“Carter was easy to integrate into our existing workflows and processes, and supports a wide range of fulfillment activities,” Adam Sauter, Regional Senior Director, Operations, at Saddle Creek. “Carter’s collaborative technologies truly empower our associates to be more productive and help make their jobs easier and less physically and mentally stressful, which is especially important as we move into the busy holiday season.”