Samsung and OpenAI Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Advancements in Global AI Infrastructure

Bengaluru – October 2, 2025 – OpenAI, Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDS, Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries today announced a letter of intent (LOI) for their strategic partnership to accelerate advancements in global AI data center infrastructure and develop future technologies together in relevant fields. This expansive collaboration will bring together the collective strengths and leadership of Samsung companies across semiconductors, data centers, shipbuilding, cloud services and maritime technologies.

The signing ceremony was held at Samsung’s corporate headquarters in Seoul, Korea, attended by Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman & CEO of Samsung Electronics; Sung-an Choi, Vice Chairman & CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries; Sechul Oh, President & CEO of Samsung C&T; and Junehee Lee, President & CEO of Samsung SDS.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics will work with OpenAI as a strategic memory partner to supply advanced semiconductor solutions for OpenAI’s global Stargate initiative. With OpenAI’s memory demand projected to reach up to 900,000 DRAM wafers per month, Samsung will contribute toward meeting this need with its extensive lineup of high-performance, energy-efficient DRAM solutions.

As a comprehensive semiconductor solutions provider, Samsung’s leading technologies span across memory, logic and foundry with a diverse product portfolio that supports the full AI workflow from training to inference.

The company also brings differentiated capabilities in advanced chip packaging and heterogeneous integration between memory and system semiconductors, enabling it to provide unique solutions for OpenAI.

Samsung SDS

Samsung SDS has entered into a potential partnership with OpenAI to jointly develop AI data centers and provide enterprise AI services.

Leveraging its expertise in advanced data center technologies, Samsung SDS will collaborate with OpenAI in the design, development and operation of the Stargate AI data centers. Under the LOI, Samsung SDS can now provide consulting, deployment and management services for businesses seeking to integrate OpenAI’s AI models into their internal systems.

In addition, Samsung SDS has signed a reseller partnership for OpenAI’s services in Korea and plans to support local companies in adopting OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise offerings.

Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries

Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries will collaborate with OpenAI to advance global AI data centers, with a particular focus on the joint development of floating data centers.

Floating data centers are considered to have advantages over data centers because they can address land scarcity, lower cooling costs and reduce carbon emissions. Still, their technical complexity has so far limited wider deployment.

Building on their proprietary technologies, Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries will also explore opportunities to pursue projects in floating power plants and control centers, in addition to floating data center infrastructure.

Starting with the landmark partnership with OpenAI, Samsung plans to fully support Korea’s goals to become one of the world’s top three nations in AI and create new opportunities in the field.

Samsung is also exploring broader adoption of ChatGPT within the companies to facilitate AI transformation in the workplace.