Samsung Brings Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification to Galaxy Watches in India

August 21, 2024 Mansi Praharaj Technology 0

GURUGRAM, India – August 21, 2024: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, on announced the rollout of Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app for Galaxy Watches. The new feature, combined with the app’s existing Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities, helps detect heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), offering Galaxy Watch users a more comprehensive understanding of their heart health.

Watch7 IHRN

Once activated in the Samsung Health Monitor app, the IHRN feature continuously checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background using the Galaxy Watch’s BioActive Sensor. If a certain number of consecutive measurements are irregular, Galaxy Watch warns the user of potential AFib activity, prompting them to take an ECG using their watch for a more accurate measurement. With the existing Blood Pressure and Heart Rate monitoring, this new feature provides users with even deeper insights into their cardiovascular health.

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and AFib — a type of arrhythmia — is widely considered a warning sign for major cardiovascular issues including an increased risk of stroke, heart failure and other complications. Moreover, many cases of AFib are asymptomatic or even silent, leaving people unaware of their risk.

With the addition of the IHRN feature, Galaxy Watch users can now monitor other crucial aspects of their heart health. Equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, it offers tools to help users better understand their heart health, including on-demand ECG recording and an HR Alert function that detects abnormally high or low heart rates.

The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature is now available as part of the newly launched Galaxy Watch7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 as well as on Galaxy Watch6, Watch5 and Watch4 series.

Galaxy Watch users can simply update the Samsung Health Monitor app on their devices via Galaxy Store and then enable the IHRN feature from the settings menu on the app

