Samsung India Set to Transform Patient-Centric Imaging with New Mobile CT Technologies Portfolio

Bengaluru, India – August 26, 2025 – Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, in collaboration with NeuroLogica, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., has announced the launch of its next-generation mobile CT product portfolio in India. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in advanced medical imaging technologies. Specifically designed to transform diagnostic and interventional radiology in India, these next-generation systems combine mobility, AI-powered efficiency, and patient-first design, ultimately empowering healthcare providers to deliver quality care anytime, anywhere.

The newly introduced range includes CereTom® Elite, OmniTom® Elite, OmniTom® Elite PCD, and BodyTom® 32/64, each tailored to meet the diverse clinical needs of hospitals and specialty centres. By enabling adoption across hospitals of all sizes, including those in underserved regions, Samsung is set to help democratise access to advanced imaging in India.

“Samsung is taking a decisive step toward making advanced medical imaging more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric with the launch of the mobile CT solutions in India. These innovations are as much about technology as they are about empowering healthcare providers to bridge the care gap between metros and tier-2/3 cities. We believe this portfolio will strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure, support clinical excellence across specialties, and play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes at scale,” said Atantra Das Gupta, Head of HME Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s mobile CT solutions represent a leap forward in how imaging is delivered. By bringing scanners directly to the patient—whether in a neuro ICU, operating room, emergency department, oncology unit, or paediatric intensive care, hospitals can reduce risks, improve clinical safety, and enable rapid decision-making. Just as critically, the systems help facilities expand capacity without costly infrastructural overhauls. This further helps in making advanced imaging more accessible across India’s healthcare ecosystem.

Revolutionising Mobile CT Imaging – Smarter, Safer, More Accessible

CereTom® Elite: 8-slice CT scanner with a 32cm patient opening and 25cm FOV, delivering efficient imaging supported by a 2-hour battery capacity.

OmniTom® Elite: Achieves 0.125mm x 80 slice reconstruction in UHR (Ultra High Resolution) mode, with a 40cm patient opening and 30cm FOV, ensuring versatility with a 1.5-hour battery capacity. Notably, it has transformed neurosurgical workflows, enabling complex procedures such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) to be completed in as little as 2 hours, compared to traditional timelines of 8-10 hours. Additionally, the OmniTom® Elite enables immediate post-operative scans directly in the operating room (OR). This feature allows surgeons to promptly identify complications, such as haemorrhage, and take corrective action on the spot. This capability has been proven to enhance patient safety and significantly reduce the likelihood of revision surgery, ensuring more efficient and effective surgical outcomes.

OmniTom® Elite PCD: Incorporates photon counting detector (PCD) technology for superior image quality, enhanced differentiation, and advanced artifact reduction.

BodyTom® 32/64: 32/64-slice CT scanner with an 85cm patient opening and 60cm FOV, designed for comprehensive full-body imaging, equipped with a lithium polymer battery with up to 12-hour capacity in standby mode.

Beyond efficiency, Samsung’s mobile CT platforms are built for the future of healthcare, offering AI-assisted imaging and seamless integration with hospital PACS and EMR systems. This ensures faster diagnoses that are more accurate and supports digital health transformation initiatives across the country.

Expanding Clinical Applications

The portfolio is suited for a wide spectrum of clinical scenarios, enhancing precision and efficiency across diverse specialties. In neurosurgery, it enables intraoperative CT for surgical planning and verification; in emergency medicine, it provides rapid imaging for trauma and stroke diagnostics; interventional radiology teams benefit from CT-guided biopsies, ablations, and drainage procedures; in oncology, the systems support imaging for brachytherapy and tumour resection; and for paediatric imaging, they offer safe and efficient solutions tailored to the needs of children and neonates.