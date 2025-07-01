Samsung Odyssey 3D Brings Display Innovation to Life with Smarter, Sharper, Crosstalk-Free 3D Gaming

GURUGRAM, India – 1 July 2025 – Samsung Electronics is revolutionizing 3D gaming with the launch of the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), a glasses-free 3D gaming monitor that eliminates the inconvenience and discomfort traditionally associated with 3D content.

3D displays create a sense of dimension using binocular disparity, in which the brain perceives depth by processing the slightly different images seen by each eye. Leveraging this principle, the Odyssey 3D delivers a glasses-free 3D experience by precisely presenting different images to each eye without the need for external equipment. The eye-tracking technology is designed to recognize users’ eyes even when they are wearing glasses.

The Three Core Technologies Behind Odyssey 3D

The Odyssey 3D monitor leverages three core technologies—eye tracking, view mapping, and a lenticular lens—to deliver immersive 3D experiences.

Eye tracking is enabled by a stereo camera mounted at the top of the monitor, detecting and tracking the user’s eye movements in real time.

The two cameras capture different images, much like human eyes, they can determine the exact position of the user’s eyes and distance between the eyes and the monitor in real time. This real-time eye position detection allows Odyssey 3D to deliver a precise 3D image, even when the user moves.

Based on this data, the system calculates the correct pixel positioning for each eye and reconstructs a single image through a process called view mapping. The final mapped images are then separately delivered to each eye through the lenticular lens, allowing the images from the display panels to be visible to each eye by utilizing light refraction.

Beyond its 3D capabilities, the Odyssey 3D excels as a high-performance gaming monitor, offering exceptional picture quality and fast response times for 2D gameplay. The lenticular lens activates only when 3D mode is enabled by Odyssey 3D Hub, ensuring optimal performance in all scenarios.

Minimizing Crosstalk with Samsung’s Advanced Display Technology

To address common issues like crosstalk—where misaligned images cause visual discomfort—Samsung employs advanced techniques such as post-assembly calibration, hardware-specific data storage, and a deep learning-based eye-tracking algorithm. Additionally, a specially engineered display cell coating reduces light distortion and glare, further enhancing image clarity.

The Odyssey 3D represents Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of display innovation, offering gamers a smarter, sharper, and crosstalk-free 3D experience while maintaining top-tier performance for 2D content. This groundbreaking monitor not only redefines immersive gaming but also solidifies Samsung’s leadership in the gaming monitor market.