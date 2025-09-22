Saudi Media Marks 95 Years of National Transformation

From early radio broadcasts to AI-powered platforms, Saudi media has chronicled the Kingdom’s journey, shaping national identity and connecting generations on this 95th National Day.

September 22, 2025: As Saudi Arabia marks its 95th National Day, the Kingdom reflects on a remarkable journey of unity, transformation, and ambition since its unification under King Abdulaziz Al Saud in 1932. This year’s celebration is more than a commemoration, it is a recognition of the central role Saudi media has played in chronicling the nation’s story, from its earliest days to the bold aspirations of Vision 2030.

From the crackle of early radio waves to today’s AI-powered newsrooms, Saudi media has been both witness and partner in the country’s progress. It has documented milestones, shaped identity, and connected generations, serving as a bridge between past and future

From Radio Waves to National Voice

Saudi Arabia’s media legacy began on December 9, 1949, with its first official radio transmission from Jeddah, featuring King Abdulaziz welcoming pilgrims to the holy lands. It was a powerful moment of unity and national outreach, laying the foundation for a growing nationwide communication network.

Even earlier, the 1924 launch of Umm Al-Qura newspaper in Makkah marked the first printed voice of the modern Kingdom. Over time, newspapers and radio became essential channels for national discourse and public service. They nurtured a shared identity and supported state-led modernization.

Television: The Nation’s Visual Memory

By 1965, with the launch of official television broadcasting in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia entered a new era of storytelling. Television captured the nation’s transformation in sight and sound: new cities rising, grand projects inaugurated, and cultural life expanding. Patriotic songs and speeches of leaders broadcast into homes, forging a powerful sense of unity and pride.

Television became more than entertainment; it was a living archive of the Saudi dream taking shape, a visual memory that continues to bind generations.

The Digital Leap: Empowering Every Voice

The arrival of the digital age radically reshaped Saudi media. Online news portals, satellite channels, and social media platforms democratized storytelling. Every citizen became a potential journalist, photographer, or commentator.

This year alone, more than 2.8 million posts under National Day hashtags flooded platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram. They featured everything from heritage parades and drone light shows to AI-generated art. The media is no longer a one-way channel. It has become a national conversation.

A Unified National Identity

Each year, Saudi Arabia adopts a unified visual identity for National Day. In 2025, the slogan “Our Pride is in Our Nature” reflects the enduring values that define the Saudi character: generosity, ambition, authenticity, courage, and solidarity.

The identity comes to life across streets, buildings, digital platforms, and media campaigns, creating a cohesive national atmosphere that strengthens pride and unity. Government entities have embraced this year’s identity, weaving it into public messaging and digital communication with creativity and consistency.

Infographics and the Language of Simplicity

In today’s fast-moving digital world, infographics have become one of the Kingdom’s most effective storytelling tools. Instead of long reports or dense statistics, government entities now use vibrant visuals to show progress: employment rates, completed projects, the growth of green industries.

In a single glance, citizens can see where their nation stands and where it is heading. Numbers transform into narratives, and data becomes a story of progress.

AI and the Future of Storytelling

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes communication worldwide, Saudi media is at the forefront of adopting these tools. From real-time translation in 12 languages by the Saudi Press Agency, to AI-powered anchors and interactive policy explainers, the Kingdom is using technology to amplify its message.

Sentiment analysis, hyper-personalized content, and immersive formats are enabling media outlets to connect more deeply with both local and global audiences.

2025 Milestones: A Nation in Motion

Smart Cities: Riyadh’s Smart ROC (Smart Operations Center) uses AI to monitor infrastructure and manage traffic. This has cut congestion by 36% during large-scale events and positioned the capital as a global model for urban resilience.

Future Cities: Projects like NEOM and The Line continue to progress. They combine renewable energy, autonomous mobility, and AI governance to redefine sustainable urban living.

Sports Diplomacy: Saudi Arabia signed a 12-year partnership with the International Olympic Committee to host the first Olympic Esports Games in 2027. At the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, eight Saudi athletes made their debut in curling and skiing.

Tourism & Culture: The $7.7 billion Soudah Peaks resort was launched as one of the region’s largest smart mountain destinations. In parallel, preparations continue for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, including the construction of the 92,000-seat King Salman International Stadium.

Green Transition: Over $8.3 billion has been invested in renewable energy to generate 15 GW through solar and wind. This supports the Kingdom’s goal to meet 50% of its electricity needs from renewables by 2030. The Saudi Green Initiative has launched more than 85 environmental projects aimed at biodiversity restoration and long-term carbon neutrality by 2060.

A Message from the Communications Sector

On this occasion,W7Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency mentioned: “Media has always been a witness to our national journey. As we celebrate 95 years of unity, we recognize its role not just in documentation, but in nation-building. In the era of AI and smart communication, we must continue evolving, preserving our heritage, projecting our values, and shaping how the world sees modern Saudi Arabia.”

Looking Ahead: the Next Chapter

As Saudi Arabia approaches its centennial in 2032, the role of media will only grow. From VR experiences opening heritage sites to the world, to blockchain-secured archives preserving history, to a thriving ecosystem of citizen storytellers, the Kingdom is setting the standard for next-generation communication.

From the voice of King Abdulaziz on early radio to today’s immersive AI-powered platforms, Saudi media remains one of the Kingdom’s most powerful tools — not only to remember the past, but to shape the future.