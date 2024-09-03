SAWiT.AI Teams Up with Google, FutureSkills Prime, FICCI FLO, and Sheroes to Empower 10 Million Women in Gen AI

India, 3rd September, 2024 – SAWiT.AI announces partnerships with Google Women Techmakers, Futureskills Prime – A NASSCOM – MeitY initiative, FICCI FLO, and Sheroes.

India is on the cusp of a significant shift, with a new initiative aimed at empowering women to take a leading role in the evolving tech landscape driven by Gen AI. This initiative has the potential to create 3 million jobs and contribute $1.3 trillion to the nation’s GDP.

SAWiT.AI, supported by partners like Google Women Techmakers, FutureSkills Prime, FICCI FLO, and Sheroes, is focused on equipping 10 million women with Gen AI skills. The goal is to ensure that women are well-positioned to take on key roles in AI, Gen AI, and Automation.

A key event on September 21st will kickstart this effort by providing foundational Gen AI training to 500,000 women. This initiative marks an important step toward increasing women’s participation in technology and shaping a more inclusive future in India’s tech industry.

Google Women Techmakers, a flagship initiative under Google for Developers, will empower SAWiT.AI participants with learning resources, expert guidance, and exclusive content. This collaboration underscores Google’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in technology, offering participants access to a global network and resources.

FutureSkills Prime, a joint initiative between MeitY and nasscom will support the program with its extensive expertise and commitment to upskilling women. Kirti Seth, CEO, IT-ITeS Sector Skill Council NASSCOM, “This landmark initiative is a pivotal moment for advancing women’s roles in technology. By partnering with SAWiT, Google Women Techmakers, FICCI FLO, and Sheroes, SSC nasscom is dedicated to bridging the gender gap in AI and fostering a more inclusive and innovative tech landscape. We believe this program will empower women to harness the full potential of AI, driving transformative growth and opportunity across the industry.” Additionally, FICCI FLO and Sheroes will amplify SAWiT.AI’s reach and effectiveness, connecting participants with industry leaders and mentors, and fostering a supportive environment for career growth. Aarti Gupta from FICCI FLO noted, “Empowering our extensive network of women professionals and entrepreneurs with foundational Gen AI skills will significantly boost value creation across various sectors. This technology offers a unique opportunity for women to enhance their capabilities and drive innovation in their fields.” Sairee Chahal, founder of Sheroes, added, “As a platform dedicated to women’s empowerment, we recognize that understanding Gen AI is increasingly essential. Providing working knowledge of this technology will open up new avenues for women, helping them adapt to the digital age and advance their careers.”

To ensure India meet’s the once-in-a-generation moment, SAWiT is also building the world’s largest women-only, AI community, on Kalido, an AI enabled platform, which enables mentoring, upskilling, networking, connectivity and job placements at scale. The initiative aims to engage women from a wide range of disciplines beyond technology and STEM, utilizing SAWiT.AI’s tailored skilling programs to ensure inclusive participation.