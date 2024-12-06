SDAIA Launches AI Framework to Promote Ethical, Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh:

The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) has unveiled its landmark AI Adoption Framework Document, ensuring optimal, responsible AI adoption in the Kingdom, and a successful transition so that AI-powered tools deliver maximum benefit.

The authority launched the Framework Document at the third edition of its Global AI Summit in September.

Alongside the document, it also announced the launch of AI offices in government entities, with 23 of them opening in a strategic move to align with Saudi Vision 2030. The office initiative aims to integrate AI across all critical and developmental sectors in the Kingdom, while guiding efforts toward the ethical and responsible use of advanced AI technologies.

The document serves as an authoritative reference, providing a comprehensive framework for adopting AI in both the public and private sectors. It makes a significant contribution to building an innovation-driven knowledge society, offering essential guidelines and practical steps informed by global best practices.

Targeting everyone involved in AI transformation, from senior executives to managers – the document reflects SDAIA’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness of data and AI. As the national authority overseeing data and AI development and governance, the SDAIA aims to maximize the potential of these technologies.

The framework outlines a comprehensive process starting with the foundational phase, including defining priorities, establishing AI units, and assessing maturity and readiness. These steps ensure alignment between AI strategies and organizational objectives, define AI-driven services, and evaluate preparedness to adopt AI solutions while identifying areas requiring development.

The document highlights key enablers for effective AI adoption, emphasizing the importance of data as the foundation for developing models and training algorithms. It also underscores the role of advanced technologies, supporting infrastructure, and human capital through training and preparing specialists to manage and operate AI systems. Furthermore, the framework stresses the importance of responsible AI use and outlines maturity levels: from Emerging to Developed, Proficient and, finally, Advanced.

Additionally, in its document the SDAIA revisits the AI Ethics Principles it issued in 2023, offering organizations clear guidelines for the safe and responsible use of AI technologies. These principles include integrity and fairness, privacy and security, reliability and safety, transparency and interpretability, accountability and responsibility, human-centric values, and social and environmental benefits.

The framework document emphasizes the importance of raising awareness among government and private entities about AI’s significance and applications, to ensure effective acceptance and implementation of these rapidly evolving technologies across all areas of modern life.

It will support digital transformation in the Kingdom by offering practical guidance for identifying the most effective AI use cases and delivering innovative solutions that enhance business efficiency and improve service quality. SDAIA oversees the application of these guidelines, ensuring compliance and ethical AI adoption that prioritizes individual safety and personal rights.

The document is available at: https://sdaia.gov.sa/en/SDAIA/about/Files/AIAdoptionFramework.pdf