SecurEyes and Sri Sri University Sign Historic MOU to Promote Cyber Security Education in India

Bangalore / Bhubaneswar, November 12, 2024: SecurEyes, a leading cyber security organization, and Sri Sri University, a premier institution of higher learning, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar.

This MOU outlines a strategic plan to develop industry-ready professionals and includes a comprehensive roadmap for implementing it. Through this partnership, the organizations will launch apprentice-embedded graduate, postgraduate Programs and skill certification programs, fostering collaborative research and consultancy.

Looking at the rapid digital expansion and rising cyber threats in India and World as well, cybersecurity skills are becoming increasingly essential. This niche field demands specialized knowledge, and for those trained in it, offers strong career growth and exciting new opportunities.