Bengaluru, July 31, 2024: Bengaluru-based Katidhan, a fast-growing tech startup working at the intersection of cleantech, agri-tech and wildlife-tech has been felicitated by Government of Karnataka at an event held recently to celebrate the winners of its ELEVATE 2023 grant program. The event was graced by dignitaries like Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister of Electronics, IT BT, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka; Siddharth Pai (3one4 Capital); Prashant Prakash (Accel Partners); Anant Narayan (Mensa Brands), among others, where the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2024 was also launched. At the ceremony, Katidhan’s founder Ayan S R was bestowed the ELEVATE 2023-24 Winner Award, along with a winner’s certificate.

Notably, Katidhan, a Shark Tank India-featured startup, had won a non-dilutive grant last year through the flagship ELEVATE program wherein the Government of Karnataka supports innovative technological startups to convert their ideas to POCs and from thereon scale-up their business models. This grant has proven to be highly beneficial for Katidhan as it continues to build its advanced technological solutions to reduce crop losses in agriculture due to wildlife attacks.

Speaking about the achievement, Ayan S R, Founder & Director, Katidhan said, “We are extremely proud and elated to have won the ELEVATE Grant Award. On this august occasion, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation towards the Government of Karnataka for this fantastic initiative – they’re now one of the only state governments in our country to provide capital support to startups without any equity dilution. Apart from this, they are also supportive of us in providing investor connects, market access programs, tax breaks, global networks and numerous other benefits. No wonder, Bengaluru and Karnataka are undisputedly leading the way in nurturing a conducive startup ecosystem that builds world-class companies from India”. “The ELEVATE grant has played a pivotal role for us at Katidhan to come out with a basic prototype of our ideas, which in turn indirectly helped us bag a deal on Shark Tank India. In fact, ELEVATE is that stepping stone over which we could climb and manifest bigger heights, and are now on track to launch the working prototype of our upcoming AI-enabled product,” added Ayan. “Karnataka stands as a beacon of innovation and technological advancement, leading India’s startup ecosystem with remarkable achievements. The state, which hosts a thriving community of innovators, has cemented its reputation as a premier hub for technology and innovation”, commented Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Electronics, IT & BT, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka.

Notably, Katidhan was one of the top 101 startups that were awarded the ELEVATE grant in 2023, out of 15000 applicants from across Karnataka. A total of INR 60 Crore was provided to 263 startups under different programs such as ELEVATE, ELEVATE Call 2, ELEVATE Unnati and ELEVATE Amrita. ELEVATE is the brainchild of Priyank Kharge, who started it way back in 2015, and has been at the forefront of its growth, supporting over 980 startups with grant funding till date.

Earlier this year, Katidhan appeared on Shark Tank India Season 3 and successfully clinched an investment deal from OYO founder ‘Shark’ Ritesh Agarwal. The startup has grown incrementally over the last couple of years, with its innovative solutions having already reached and positively impacted around 2000 farmers across 12 Indian states as of date. Additionally, Katidhan has also established strong GTM partnerships in a bid to ensure that both its current and upcoming products are rapidly scaled across India.