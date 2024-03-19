Shawn M. Kee Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024

West New Brighton, NY, March 19, 2024 — Shawn M. Kee of West New Brighton, New York, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of aeronautics.

About Shawn M. Kee

Shawn M. Kee is an independent contractor for aerospace and defense projects across the globe. He specializes in manufacturing aircraft engines, providing cybersecurity solutions, and avionics. With over 20 years of experience, he is an expert in integration and test work, qualification testing, and requirements development and verification. He also maintains a knowledge of up-to-date software.

Prior to his current endeavor, Kee worked as a system test engineer for Raytheon Missiles and Defense; was a test engineer for Harris Corporation; served as a controls and software engineer for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems; and held the position of executive protection agent for the Commonwealth Criminal Justice Academy, LLC.

Kee received his B.S. in aeronautics from Dowling College in 1994. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, motorcycles, and family activities.