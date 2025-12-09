Simwood Integrates WhatsApp for Business to Enable Any-to-Any Voice and Text Communication Across Its Global Network

Bristol, UK, Dec 09: Simwood, the software-defined carrier powering innovation worldwide, has launched WhatsApp for Business voice integration to enable carriers, MSPs, and platform operators to connect enterprise customers directly to more than three billion WhatsApp users globally. The integration provides seamless voice call routing between WhatsApp, and unified communications platforms such as Microsoft Teams and SIP-based systems.

The integration is already deployed on Simwood’s production infrastructure and is available for use today.

In addition to voice, the service supports two-way WhatsApp messaging that can be routed through Simwood’s API or integrated with AI-driven conversational agents for both text and voice interactions. Businesses can engage customers securely and contextually across channels while maintaining compliance and auditability.

Alongside other powerful features of the Simwood network, Carriers, MSPs and platform operators can use the WhatsApp integration to immediately differentiate their offerings and rapidly monetise omni-channel communications. It allows them to offer verified, encrypted, high-quality calling and messaging between enterprises and consumers on WhatsApp while also benefiting from Simwood’s suite of advanced features like call recording, conversational AI agents and sentiment analysis.

“WhatsApp is where billions of conversations are already happening, and we’re making it part of the carrier ecosystem,” said Simon Woodhead, CEO of Simwood. “By bringing WhatsApp into our global software defined carrier network, we’re giving carriers, MSPs, and platform operators a way to offer their customers secure, high-quality, and fully verified communication without changing how they work today. It’s about removing friction, unlocking new revenue, and proving that innovation in telecoms doesn’t have to come at the cost of reliability.”

Simwood’s WhatsApp for Business integration does not need numbers to be allocated by, or ported into, Simwood to use – it’s ready to use on any WhatsApp for Business account today, anywhere in the world.

“Legacy models move at legacy speeds. More of the same means losing out to agile players or, worse, becoming irrelevant. We want our customers and partners to be able to build new communications services quickly with an API-first programmable platform and shape them to the needs of their enterprise customers,” added Charles

Chance, Simwood’s CTO. “Our WhatsApp for Business integration is the next step in that journey. We’re breaking down barriers between platforms and giving carriers, MSPs, and operators the tools to deliver truly unified, any-to-any communications.”

With a single API integration, and industry-leading “Bring-Your-Own-Carrier” (BYOC) options, Simwood presents omni-channel communications, value-added services, and advanced features. It enables customers and partners to rapidly develop, deploy, scale and monetise new white-label, value-add services with a friction-free model built to accelerate how businesses connect and communicate.