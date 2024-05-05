SMC Exhibits at Automate 2024, May 6-9 in Chicago

Automate is brought to you by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), North America’s largest trade association representing more than 1,300 organizations involved in robotics, artificial intelligence, machine vision & imaging, motion control & motor and related automation technologies.

Noblesville, IN, May 05, 2024 — The Automate trade show is a chance to connect with more than 800+ exhibitors, 200 speakers, 30,000 registrants and experience an array of live automation solutions up close.

Visit SMC Corporation of America’s booth at #861 to see and touch SMC’s most advanced technologies in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) components the Air Management System (AMS) focused on sustainability, condition-based maintenance, and digitalization by wirelessly connecting automation components for the future factory today.

Other SMC components will feature I-O Link capable sensors and actuators, solenoid valve manifolds with wireless fieldbus, and the newest technologies supporting end-of-arm tooling for robots and cobots for pick and place industrial applications with magnetic, electric and pneumatic grippers, vacuum technologies, electric and pneumatic actuators, Industrial IoT compatible sensors as well as static control ionizers.

Other products on display are:

Wireless Communications for EOAT

Compact & Lightweight Solenoid Valve Manifolds

Magnetic, Electric, Pneumatic Grippers

Vacuum Generators and Cups

Multi-axis Linear & Guided Electric Actuators

Anti-static Discharge Bar, Fan, Nozzle Ionizers

Thermo-Control / Chiller Units

Visit SMC’s Booth # 861 at Automate 2024 – McCormick Place, 2301 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago, IL, 60616

Trade Show Hours:

· May 6-8 (M-W) 10:00 – 5:00 CT

· May 9 (Th) 10:00 – 3:00 CT

About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.