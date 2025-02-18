SPACE ID to power identity management for IP on Story

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2025, 07:30 EST — SPACE ID, a leading multi-chain web3 domain name service, has integrated with Story, a groundbreaking new blockchain focused on the tokenization and programmability of intellectual property (IP), to provide domain name infrastructure to its entire ecosystem via the new “.ip” domains.

Going live today, Tuesday, February 18th, these human-readable domains, like “jane.ip”, provide a blockchain-verified proof of creation and allow IP owners to instantly and seamlessly sell, license, and use their work on the Story platform and beyond in an easily verifiable manner.

Story is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed to tokenize intellectual property, an asset class worth $61 trillion, which successfully launched its mainnet on February 13th. By empowering IP owners – like scientists, AI agents, developers, entertainment companies, writers, artists, and more – to tokenize, protect, share, and monetize their ideas, Story creates a secure foundation for AI-driven innovation and decentralized collaboration.

Some of Story’s already developed ecosystem platforms include its partners Aria Protocol, which tokenizes intellectual property, and Verio Network, which allows users to stake IP assets for rewards. The platform has already attracted several high-profile users, including David S. Goyer – a screenplay writer and film director known for “Blade” and “The Dark Night” movies – who recently launched a new sci-fi franchise on Story.

Web3 domains have been an important part of creators’ and consumers’ identities for years. For example, the famous artist Beeple, who sold one of his NFTs “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” for $69.3 million in 2021 – the highest-priced NFT at the time – uses his Ethereum domain name, beeple.eth, as part of his blockchain identity and to easily verify the provenance of his creations.

Harrison Seletsky, Director of Business Development at SPACE ID, says: “In the age of AI, proof of creation is becoming more important than ever before, and web3 domains will play a crucial role. A web3 domain is like a unique signature that allows IP creators to take ownership of their work or ideas and trade them seamlessly, offering reassurance to both creators and consumers.

No longer will copycats be able to augment other artists’ work with AI and pass it off as their own. IP ownership will be just as verifiable as anything else on the blockchain, transforming creator monetization and guaranteeing authentification. We’re thrilled to partner with Story as an infrastructure provider, adding this important use case to our arsenal.”

Jason Zhao, Co-Founder and Chief Protocol Officer at PIP Labs, Story’s initial core contributor, says: “Verifiable identity is essential for the future of intellectual property, especially in an AI-driven world. With .ip domains powered by SPACE ID, IP holders on Story can establish blockchain-verified proof of creation, making it easier than ever to tokenize, trade, protect and monetize their work. This integration strengthens our mission to bring transparency and programmability to IP, allowing anyone to take control over their IP and earn wherever it’s used.”