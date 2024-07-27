Systweak Software Launches DelightDisk for Mac

Jaipur, India, July 27, 2024 — Systweak Software, a renowned name in the field of software development, has launched DelightDisk to help users analyze disk space on Mac.

DelightDisk is a disk space analyzer that makes it easy for Mac users to organize various files. This tool scans, analyzes, and cleans disk space on Mac. Moreover, it also works seamlessly on internal, external & network drives.

Listed below are some of the primary features of DelightDisk:

Detailed Visualization of disk space with an interactive sunburst chart.

Identify & remove unnecessary files to free up disk space.

Allows adding specific folders for analysis.

Find hidden occupied spaces & reclaim the storage space.

“DelightDisk aims to analyze your disk with a color-coded graph to easily identify different files. It also helps clear junk after a quick preview of files within the application. With this application, we work towards solving the problem of users wondering ‘what is taking up space on their Mac’. The scan summary’s insights on various drives and folders help us learn which files are occupying the most disk space. Users can take an informed decision thereafter and remove the unnecessary files to free up space.” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.

“At Systweak Software we work towards the objective of developing utilities to enhance user-friendliness while working on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. With the launch of DelightDisk, we take a step forward in extending our vision towards this goal to manage disk space on Mac. I appreciate the team for their tireless dedication and commitment to enhance the functionality of the software while ensuring the user experience with our company’s standards of excellence.”- Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.