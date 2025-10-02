Taipei City Showcases AI Innovation and Smart City Leadership at Tech Week Singapore 2025

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Oct 2, 2025 – Taipei City will spotlight its dynamic AI ecosystem at Tech Week Singapore 2025, held from 8–9 October. The city is recognised for its “Three Arrows of AI” strategy, which sets guidelines for AI use, strengthens digital infrastructure, and promotes public-private collaboration. Taipei’s participation highlights its role as a leading hub for technology and innovation in Taiwan.

The Taipei delegation will feature 12 exhibitors, including D8AI Inc., DeepMentor Inc., Graphen Taiwan Inc., Ubestream Inc., Noetiq, ARPlanet Digital Technology, King Ning International, Datavideo Technologies, Galaxy Software Services (GSS), Systex Corporation, IBASE Technology, and Kunyou Technology. Each presents technologies that reflect Taiwan’s ambition to be a global hub for artificial intelligence.

Visitors can expect demonstrations of AI-powered industry applications, enterprise solutions and advanced mobility systems. Together, these showcases highlight how Taipei connects startups, universities, and global companies to turn innovation into real-world impact.

“Taipei’s strength lies not only in its technology but in how we apply AI responsibly to improving quality of life, guided by clear AI policies and ethical standards,” said Dean Chang, Specialist, Taipei City Government Hi-Tech Promotion Center, Department of Economic Development (DOED). “By showcasing our AI ecosystem at Tech Week Singapore, we aim to deepen collaboration with international partners who share our vision for sustainable and human-centric AI.”

Beyond the exhibition, Taipei has also established global partnerships with companies including Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, and collaborates with universities like Penn State and organisations such as the American Institute in Taiwan. These initiatives strengthen Taipei’s role as a trusted hub for international investment and innovation while encouraging sustainable technology solutions with tangible benefits for businesses and communities.

With strong support from government, academia, and venture capital, Taipei is positioning itself as a trusted partner for international collaboration in AI. Tech Week Singapore offers a platform for Taipei companies to explore partnerships, expand into regional markets, and co-develop solutions with global stakeholders.