Tata Steel Recognised Among ‘Top 50 Innovative Companies’ of 2023 by CII

Bengaluru, December 28, 2023: Tata Steel has been recognised as one of the ‘Top 50 Innovative Companies of the Year’ by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) at the CII ‘Technology Conclave and Innovation Awards,’ 2023 ceremony, showcasing the Company’s commitment to innovation.

The award evaluates all kinds of new processes, products, services, technologies, innovations, and approaches that can fuel growth in the organisation and have brought tangible results or made radical changes within or across the industry.

Dr. Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President, Technology and R&D, Tata Steel, said: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition by CII, which recognises our commitment to addressing industry challenges and driving innovation in new products, processes, and solutions. This achievement reflects our dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and implementing robust management systems throughout the organisation. The CII platform facilitates knowledge-sharing and gathering insights from diverse industries fostering collaborative learning.”

Tata Steel’s recent pilot trial of hydrogen injection in Blast Furnace to reduce CO2 footprint played an important role in Company winning this award. The successful trial validated the potential to reduce the coke rate by 10%, translating into around 7-10% reduction in CO2 emissions per ton of crude steel produced.

Tata Steel is continuously investing in innovation with an objective to indigenously develop and utilise new cutting-edge technologies and work towards the long-term vision of self-reliance and a sustainable future.