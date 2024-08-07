Telit Cinterion Enables Next-Generation Cellular LPWA Deployments on AT&T with the ME310M1 IoT Module

Featuring the latest generation of Sony Semiconductor Israel’s (Sony) ALT1350 chipset, the Telit Cinterion ME310M1 opens new opportunities for IoT deployments. With the approval from AT&T, device OEMs, application developers, and enterprises can now immediately begin utilizing the low-power ME310M1-W1 on its LTE-M network.

Irvine, Calif., August 7, 2024 – Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces that the ME310M1-W1 module received approval for use on the AT&T network. The certification allows IoT specialists and their customers to start using the ME310M1-W1 instantly on AT&T’s LTE-M network, ensuring reliable performance as AT&T continues to upgrade its cellular infrastructure to 5G Massive IoT.

The ME310M1-W1, measuring just 15×18 mm, is the first cellular Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) module based on Sony’s Altair ALT1350 chipset to receive AT&T’s approval. The ALT1350 chipset is the world’s first to support both unlicensed spectrum and satellite connectivity in a single package, which facilitates faster development, reduced power consumption, and smaller device size while enabling new use cases. The ME310M1 is ideally suited for a variety of IoT applications such as smart utility meters, asset tracking, industrial sensors, and precision agriculture, all benefiting from a service life that extends well beyond a decade.

This module is noted for its best-in-class power consumption which significantly prolongs the lifespan of battery-powered IoT devices by enabling smaller device sizes with extended battery life and reducing the need for periodic battery replacements. It supports flexible SIM technology, offering an embedded SIM (eSIM) within the module and is hardware-ready for an integrated SIM (iSIM) which promotes streamlined manufacturing and deployment processes along with enterprise-grade security based on an integrated Secure Element (iSE).

Additionally, the ME310M1 facilitates short-range radio support to seamlessly integrate with mesh networks and operate across multiple air interface technologies. This flexibility offers added deployment options both at installation and in the future. It also supports various location technologies including Wi-Fi scan and GNSS to maximize flexibility in both indoor and outdoor positioning applications, such as tracking high-value medical equipment within hospital campuses.

Looking forward, the ME310M1 is preparing for compliance with 3GPP Release 15/16/17 features like IoT data communication over non-terrestrial networks (NTN). This ensures future-proof flexibility to switch to satellite technology when cellular coverage is unavailable. The module also boasts value-added services and application hosting capabilities which reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and simplify design and operation throughout the lifecycle.

The ME310M1 supports all major LTE-M bands, making it ideal for systems integrators, device OEMs, and enterprises that require a consistent module for various geographic deployments worldwide. As part of the award-winning xE310 family, the ME310M1 offers pin-to-pin compatibility with other Telit Cinterion modules, enabling integrators to design a single PCB layout and deploy multiple product variants.

“AT&T’s certification of Telit Cinterion’s ALT1350 based module is an important milestone towards a connected world with the Lowest Power Consumption Cellular IoT Solution,” said Dima Feldman, VP Product Management and Marketing at Sony Semiconductor Israel. “Partnering with Telit Cinterion will bring end-to-end solutions to the IoT market leveraging the ALT1350 SoC with a high level of integration, multiple radio and location technologies, and edge processing to build the most effective IoT devices.”

“The Telit Cinterion ME310M1 is an ideal choice for utilizing AT&T’s industry-leading LTE-M network,” said Cameron Coursey, Vice President, AT&T Connected Solutions. “Whether it is precision agriculture, asset trackers, or smart meters, many IoT applications have business models that require zero touch after installation. The ME310M1 meets that requirement and does so while minimizing power usage.”

“AT&T’s certification of the ME310M1 is a milestone for our new portfolio of ultra-compact cellular LPWA modules powered by Sony’s Altair ALT1350 chipset,” said Jitender Vohra, Sr. Director Carrier Relations, Telit Cinterion. “The Telit Cinterion ME310M1 gives systems integrators, device OEMs, and their enterprise customers the confidence that their LPWA IoT applications can always accommodate additional connectivity options, whether it’s the latest 3GPP Release 17 NTN protocol or sub-1 GHz unlicensed spectrum.”