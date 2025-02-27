Feb 27, 2025: Numeraire Future Trends is a pioneering technology company dedicated to protecting the authenticity and provenance of valued assets and cultural objects, solving critical challenges in the art and luxury worlds. With its patented next-generation technology developed by world-renowned scientists and industry experts, Numeraire ensures that the story, integrity, and value of every piece are securely preserved for generations to come.

Numeraire’s innovative tools are intuitive, non-invasive, and tamper-proof. Using advanced AI-driven recognition approach, the technology captures an object’s unique digital identity as distinct as a human fingerprint. These Object AI Fingerprints are embedded into blockchain-based Digital Product Passports (DPPs). DPPs document an asset’s history, tracking ownership, provenance, condition, and other information for a continuously evolving record of the object.

“Our mission is to contribute to the advancement of the cultural ecosystem of art and collectibles and provide a foundation of trust for the future,” said Marsha Lipton, Co-Founder and CEO of Numeraire Future Trends. “We’ve developed technology that preserves what is most valuable – the authenticity, provenance, and legacy of extraordinary assets – while empowering the art and luxury industries to navigate an increasingly complex landscape with confidence.”

Beyond its cutting-edge technology, Numeraire offers white-glove services, extending to collections management and curatorial expertise for artists, institutions, and private collectors. As an official technology partner for the Nordic Light Festival of Photography and their parent company Syndicate Art, Numeraire exemplifies its holistic vision by supporting the festival’s new era of celebrating and preserving photographers’ legacies. Spearheading the bespoke advisory, Numeraire’s Chief Strategy Officer, Juli Cho Bailer, has been invited as a featured curator for STAGE, an immersive exhibition at Nordic Light galleries exploring the intersection of art and technology, opening alongside Kristiansund’s Opera Festival on February 6th.

At its core, Numeraire is committed to preserving the value chain of the art and collectibles asset class, which represents over $1.7T in 2018, according to Deloitte[1]. By merging advanced tools with a deep respect for cultural heritage, Numeraire is helping to shape a future where industry professionals can focus on what truly matters: the stories, creativity, and cultural significance behind every asset.