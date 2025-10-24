The IFEVA’s World’s Longest Bharat Maha Electric Vehicles Rally Earned Tremendous Respect for EVs: Srinivas Kumar Yerrapothu, VP, IFEVA

Hyderabad, October 24, 2025: The International Federation of Electric Vehicle Association (IFEVA)’s Bharat Maha Electric Vehicles Rally — the world’s longest EV rally — reached Hyderabad on Thursday, marking a significant milestone after travelling 10,000 km across India in 45 days. The rally is now set to cover another 15,000 km and conclude in New Delhi after 55 more days.

Addressing a press conference at Hitex, Mr Srinivas Kumar Yerrapothu, Global Vice President, IFEVA, said:

“The future is electric. The Bharat Maha EV Rally is not just a drive — it is India’s most impactful electric mobility movement. Our journey has proven that EVs are reliable, efficient, and ready for India’s diverse terrains.”

The Bharat Maha EV Rally is a 100-day, 21,000-kilometre expedition across all states and union territories of India, aimed at driving India’s clean mobility revolution. It unites citizens, industry leaders, and policymakers with a shared mission to accelerate the nation’s transition toward clean and sustainable transportation.

Mr Srinivas Kumar shared that the rally’s two EVs performed flawlessly across hilly regions, marshy lands, floodwaters, and deserts.

“Driving an EV is like caring for a baby — smooth, silent, and safe. There’s no clutch, no gear, no noise, and no pollution. None of the six drivers had prior EV experience, yet they adapted immediately, proving how easy and user-friendly electric vehicles are.”

He added that the rally, which has already travelled through Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and other states — covering over 50 cities — was undertaken on a shoestring budget of around ₹25 lakh.

“EVs are superior products. We had zero complaints in 10,000 km. Like smartphones, EVs have powerful features that most people don’t explore — once you do, you’ll fall in love with the ride.”

Sharing key learnings from the road, Mr Srinivas emphasised:

•Many accidents occur not because of bad roads but due to poor design of road curves and infrastructure.

•National highways have excellent EV charging infrastructure, but state highways still need significant improvement.

•The rally has helped earn immense respect for EVs among people and is expected to accelerate EV adoption in the coming months and years.

A Movement for Green Mobility

Dr. Rajeev Mishra, President, IFEVA, added: “This rally was conceptualised to demonstrate that India’s EV adoption and charging infrastructure are already robust and nationwide. Blessed by Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal on September 9, 2025, it also includes a tree-plantation drive of one crore saplings, symbolising India’s commitment to clean energy and climate action. Together, let’s drive India toward an electric, sustainable, and inclusive future.”

The Hyderabad leg represents a key milestone in the national journey to make India a global leader in electric mobility. The rally is partly self-funded and partly supported by green-mobility industry partners.

From Hyderabad, the convoy will travel through Eastern India, the North-East, and Northern states, before culminating in New Delhi after another 55 days.

At Hitex, the team also showcased leading electric cars, bikes, and charging stations, attracting enthusiastic participation from EV enthusiasts and the public.