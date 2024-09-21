The Real Social Company – A Social Media & Web Company – Updates It’s Software

Columbus, OH, September 21, 2024 –The Real Social Company, a leading provider of web, SEO, and social media management services for medical spas and wellness clinics, is excited to announce the launch of a significant update to its social media management software. Since its inception in 2002, The Real Social Company has been dedicated to helping medical spas and wellness clinics grow their digital presence, working with over 500 clients across the United States and Canada. This latest update introduces powerful new features designed to streamline and enhance social media marketing efforts, including mobile posting, mobile post approval, and automated reporting.

The new mobile posting feature allows clients to post content directly from their mobile devices, providing the flexibility to manage social media on the go. Mobile post approval ensures that all content is reviewed and approved by the right team members, improving content quality and alignment with business objectives. Additionally, the automated reporting feature delivers insightful analytics directly to clients, offering a clear view of social media performance without the hassle of manual data collection. These features are designed to save time, enhance collaboration, and improve the overall effectiveness of social media strategies for medical spas and wellness clinics.

“The Real Social Company is committed to providing top-tier digital marketing services tailored to the unique needs of medical spas and wellness clinics,” said the company’s spokesperson. “Our new software update reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of technology, ensuring our clients can efficiently manage their digital presence and continue growing their businesses.” With over two decades of experience, The Real Social Company continues to be a trusted partner for hundreds of clinics across North America, helping them elevate their web content, boost their search engine rankings, and optimize their social media management. The Real Social Company can be reached at www.therealsocialcompany.com for comment or questions.