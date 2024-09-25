Toshiba’s 1200V Additions to its Lineup of Third-Generation SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes Will Contribute to High Efficiency in Industrial Power Equipment

September 25, 2024,Kawasaki, Japan : of 1200V products to its lineup of third-generation silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky barrier diodes (SBD) for industrial equipment, such as photovoltaic inverters, EV charging stationsand switching power supplies. Toshiba today started shipments of the ten new products in the series, five in a TO-247-2L package and five in a TO-247 package.

The new TRSxxx120Hx Series are 1200V products that use the improved junction-barrier Schottky (JBS) structure[1] of Toshiba’s third-generation 650V SiC SBD. Use of a new metal in the junction barrier allows the new products to achieve industry-leading [2] low forward voltage of 1.27V (typ.), low total capacitive charge and low reverse current. This significantly reduces equipment power loss in more higher power applications.

Toshiba will continue to expand its SiC power device lineup, and to focus on improving efficiency that reduces power loss in industrial power equipment.

Notes:

[1] Improved JBS Structure: A structure that incorporates the Merged PiN Schottky (MPS) structure, which reduces forward voltage at high currents, into the JBS structure, which lowers the electric field at the Schottky interface and reduces current leakage.

[2] Among 1200V SiC SBDs. As of September 2024, Toshiba survey.

Applications

Photovoltaic inverters

EV charging stations

Switching power supplies for industrial equipment, UPS

Features

Third-generation 1200 V SiC SBD

Industry-leading[2] low forward voltage: VF＝1.27V (typ.) (IF=IF(DC))

Low total capacitive charge: QC=109nC (typ.) (VR=800V, f=1MHz) for TRS20H120H

Low reverse current: IR＝2.0μA (typ.) (VR=1200V) for TRS20H120H