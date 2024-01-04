TradeTek Software Releases Siding Bundle and Flooring Bundle

Henderson, NV, January 04, 2024 — TradeTek Software is pleased to announce, the Siding Bundle and Flooring Bundle are now available for TradeTek users. Each bundle includes ready-to-go takeoff assemblies, database lists and reports that allow the user to immediately perform takeoffs and estimations in TradeTek. The bundles are set up to easily calculate all material, labor, subcontract, equipment and other items quantities and costs.

TradeTek’s Panel Assembly features Panel, Roll and Trim Tools for users to perform cuts, cutouts, rotation, texture, seams and undo function for easy and precise siding and flooring takeoffs while minimizing wasted materials.

The Siding Bundle is designed to manage all your siding takeoff and estimating needs. TradeTek 1.1 or newer is required. The bundle includes the following:

• Takeoff assemblies for wood.

• Takeoff assemblies for fiber cement.

• Takeoff assemblies for composite siding.

• Takeoff assemblies for vinyl siding.

• Takeoff assemblies for panel siding and trim.

• Takeoff assemblies for trim and miscellaneous items.

• Database list for wood.

• Database list for fiber cement.

• Database list for composite materials.

• Database list for vinyl materials.

• Database list for hardware.

• Database list for siding labor.

• 6 pre-built ready to go reports.

The Flooring Bundle will handle all your residential and commercial flooring projects. TradeTek 1.1 or newer is required. The bundle includes the following:

• Takeoff assemblies for roll good flooring.

• Takeoff assemblies for wood flooring.

• Takeoff assemblies for laminate flooring

• Takeoff assemblies for VCT tile.

• Takeoff assemblies trim and miscellaneous items.

• Database list for roll good flooring.

• Database list for wood flooring.

• Database list for laminate flooring.

• Database list for VCT tile.

• Database list for trim and flooring labor.

The TradeTek Software website and TradeTek Store within the application always has the latest version of each application edition, bundle or plugin. When possible, always use the newest build for the best experience. Current TradeTek users can easily download version 1.1 for free software update.

Bundles are available to purchase as a lifetime license for each, regardless of the licensing option of TradeTek that you are running. Bundles are licensed per computer for the desktop and floating license options of TradeTek and are licensed per user in the network server license option of TradeTek. The Siding Bungle and Flooring Bundle are $495 each. Please visit the TradeTek Software website or TradeTek Store within the application for more information.