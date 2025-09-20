Trane Technologies Ignites a New Era for Smart Buildings with Game-Changing AI Controls and AI Agent

SWORDS, Ireland,September 20, 2025 — Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today announced two groundbreaking developments: AI Control and ARIA, leveraging advanced technology to keep customers at the forefront of building optimization and energy management.

“We’ve conducted hundreds of thousands of energy audits in commercial buildings and most operate about 30% inefficiently,” said Holly Paeper, President, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. “Through our purpose-built AI solutions for thermal management systems, we can help building owners dramatically reduce energy waste, lower operating costs and enhance sustainability.”

AI Control

AI Control is a fully integrated, AI-powered solution that continuously analyzes building data—including occupancy, weather forecasts, and energy usage—and automatically adjusts HVAC operations for peak efficiency and sustainability. AI Control can reduce heating and cooling energy costs by up to 25% and carbon emissions by up to 40%.

AI Control fully integrates AI into Trane’s control architecture, combining Trane’s Tracer® SC+ Building Automation System and Trane® Autonomous Control. This eliminates the need for additional equipment or staffing, allowing owners to maximize system performance and realize savings from day one.

ARIA

ARIA, an AI-building agent, provides facility teams with intuitive, conversational access—via mobile or desktop in 14+ languages—to actionable insights and recommendations, making HVAC and facility management smarter and more proactive. Building managers can proactively diagnose issues, troubleshoot and prioritize maintenance.

Developed by the BrainBox AI Lab

ARIA and AI Control were developed by the BrainBox AI Lab, Trane Technologies’ engine delivering cutting-edge digital and AI innovation for heating and cooling solutions.

“Our vision is to unlock next-generation building performance, delivering both immediate and long-term benefits for our customers and the planet,” said Riaz Raihan, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Trane Technologies. “AI can provide tremendous value for building owners and facilities managers to achieve their goals and prepare for the future.”

With 75%1 of U.S. commercial buildings over 25 years old, many are operating with outdated systems. This is compounded by a skilled labor shortage. Trane’s recent Future-Ready Building Report revealed the need for facilities managers to embrace building modernization, with tools like smart controls that enhance human expertise and help meet business goals.