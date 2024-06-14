Trend Micro’s Risk to Resilience World Tour Kicks Off in Mumbai with Key Insights on Modern Cyber Threats and AI Innovations

Mumbai, 14 June 2024 – Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, successfully completed the Mumbai leg of its Risk to Resilience World Tour in India recently with over 100 esteemed security leaders in attendance, from more than 60 organizations. The tour, which covers seven cities across India, follows the success of last year’s tour that spanned over 60 countries, including visits to five major cities in India.

The event themed “Innovation meets adrenaline,” featured insightful discussions on topics such as modern cyber resilience, the convergence of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM), and strategies for mitigating cloud risks.

Key highlights included a panel discussion with Nitin Chauhan, CISO at YES Bank, and Hitesh Mulani, VP & Group CISO at Mahindra & Mahindra, on “On The Fast Track: Winning Strategies for Cyber Consolidation & Communication.” The panel emphasized the need for multiple parameters when quantifying cyber risk. Hitesh underscored the importance of cyber hygiene and the critical role of complex passwords on domain-level. Keeping in mind the topicality of GenAI, Nitin discussed the controlled use of GenAI to ensure data confidentiality, while Hitesh addressed the issue of AI hallucinations and the need for responsible AI practices.

Sharda Tickoo, recently appointed as the Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro, delivered a keynote session highlighting the current cyber threat landscape in India. She emphasized the expanding attack surface and the persistent threats posed by ransomware, phishing, and business email compromise. Additionally, her session addressed emerging trends such as AI-driven fraud and novel attacks that bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA), underscoring the critical need for continuous innovation in cybersecurity solutions.

The industries in the Mumbai region, especially within manufacturing and BFSI, are pioneers in embracing emerging technologies and advanced security measures making it a mature market for cybersecurity adoption, particularly the BFSI sector where compliance is vital. Consequently, there’s an increased demand for hybrid solutions that can effectively cater to the diverse needs of various organizations.

Trend Micro’s latest roundup report revealed that India is the 5th most targeted country worldwide for ransomware attacks, with Manufacturing, Government, and Banking being the top three targeted industries for Malware. In response to the growing complexity of cyberattacks, particularly with the emergence of Generative AI, Trend Micro has expanded its Risk to Resilience World Tour to seven cities across India this year aiming to share strategies to enhance organizational success and foster enduring relationships. Recently, Trend Micro also announced its partnership with Nvidia to create AI cybersecurity tools for data centres.