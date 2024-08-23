Trivigil Secures E-Rate Bid to Enhance Digital Security in Schools Nationwide

Austin, TX, August 23, 2024 –Empowering Educational Institutions with Vital Cybersecurity Solutions through E-Rate Funding.

Trivigil, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for educational institutions, is proud to announce that it has won the E-Rate bid, enabling schools across the United States to strengthen their digital infrastructure using essential funds from the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Universal Service Program for Schools and Libraries, commonly known as E-Rate.

The E-Rate program plays a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide by offering significant discounts on telecommunications, internet access, and internal connections to eligible schools and libraries. With this recent win, Trivigil is positioned to help educational institutions maximize the benefits of their E-Rate funding by providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of the education sector.

“A New Era of Digital Security for Schools”

This award marks a significant milestone for E-Rate and Trivigil and underscores both of their commitments to supporting the educational community in an increasingly digital world. As schools continue to integrate more technology, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more critical. Trivigil’s proven expertise in delivering secure and reliable digital environments ensures that schools can focus on what they do best—educating the next generation—while Trivigil handles the security of their digital assets.

Benefits to Schools:

Access to Advanced Cybersecurity: With E-Rate funding, schools can now afford the latest in cybersecurity solutions, ensuring a safe and secure online environment for students, educators, and administrators.

Comprehensive Support: Trivigil offers end-to-end support, from the initial implementation of security measures to ongoing management and updates, providing peace of mind to educational institutions.

Closing the Digital Divide: By leveraging E-Rate funds, schools in underserved and rural areas can access the same high-quality cybersecurity solutions as their urban counterparts, promoting equity in education.

“We are honored to be chosen as a trusted partner in the E-Rate program,” said Avni Trivedi, CEO at Trivigil. “Our mission is to ensure that every school, regardless of location or budget, has the tools necessary to protect their digital environments. This win allows us to extend our reach and support even more institutions in creating safe and secure digital campuses.”