Chennai, 8th April 2024: V-Guard, India’s leading electricals, electronics, and home appliances major, launches Arizo Wires, a path-breaking innovation in electrical wiring technology. Powered by advanced e-beam technology and boasting zero-halogen low-smoke properties, Arizo Wires heralds a new era in electrical safety and sustainability standards, offering consumers unparalleled peace of mind.

As the Indian Housing Wires & Cables market continues to thrive, projected to reach a staggering 22 – 25,000 Cr (INR) with a growth rate of 9%-10%, the demand for safer and eco-friendly solutions is on the rise. Arizo Wires, with its cutting-edge e-beam processing technique, promises to meet this demand head-on, offering a remarkable 75% increase in current carrying capacity compared to conventional FR PVC wires. This advanced technology enhances both the electrical and physical strength of Arizo Wires, making them suitable for 90 Degree C continuous operation. As a result, Arizo Wires are highly heat-resistant, melt-resistant and fire retardant, and significantly reduce the risk of short circuits and fire hazards, thereby ensuring enhanced safety for homes and businesses.

Furthermore, Arizo wires are crafted from lead-free and non-carcinogenic raw materials, complying with stringent ROHS and REACH standards, and therefore does not emit toxic gases from the insulation during fire accidents. This makes them not only eco-friendly but also a safe choice for consumers.

With 99.97% pure copper for superior conductivity, Arizo Wires adheres to national and international standards, including the prestigious Conformité Européenne certification (CE). Designed for utmost convenience and durability, Arizo Wires possess flexibility for better installation, while its moisture-defying armour ensure long lasting performance regardless of weather conditions. Additionally, Arizo Wires are fortified against termites and rodents, further enhancing their longevity and resilience.

Mr. Ramachandran V, Director & COO, V-Guard Industries Ltd commented at the launch, “We are delighted to introduce Arizo Wires, the next frontier in electrical safety and sustainability. With Arizo, consumers can trust that they are investing in a product that not only prioritizes their safety but also contributes to a cleaner, greener future.”

The launch of V-Guard Arizo Wires took place in a glittering ceremony at Taj Westend Bangalore, alongside two other advanced offerings – SUPERIO+ Eco Safe Wires and ELEGNA MCBs. This further strengthens V-Guard’s electrical portfolio and underscores its commitment to delivering high- quality products while prioritizing safety and sustainability.