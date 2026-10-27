Veraify Launches Token Management to Help Enterprises Master AI “Tokenomics”

Comprehensive Token Usage Insights for All AI Tools Across the Enterprise, Including Shadow AI

SUNNYVALE, CA – October 27, 2026 – Veraify today added comprehensive token management capabilities to its AI-native security platform to help enterprises gain more visibility into their token usage and manage token costs. With Token Management, Veraify customers now get deeper insights into how, where, and who is consuming AI tokens and driving up AI costs. Unlike other token usage visibility tools in the market Veraify provides comprehensive support across all AI tools, whether or not the enterprise knows about or approves them, including Shadow AI and enterprise-approved tools in the same report.

AI tokens are the currency of the AI industry, determining how much AI usage costs each enterprise. As AI usage increases, AI bills have become a significant concern for CFOs. Goldman Sachs estimates that token consumption will multiply 24-fold to 120 quadrillion tokens per month between 2026 and 2030. With multiple AI tools in use across the enterprise, including both approved and shadow AI, token costs can often come as an unwelcome surprise.

“AI Tokenomics is now a board-level issue. Every enterprise is wrestling with it,” said Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink, the creator of Veraify. “AI has reached an inflection point, and executives are being asked to make adoption decisions without a clear view of the return. Visibility into token consumption is the foundation for measuring the ROI of AI. You can’t manage AI ROI if you can’t see your tokens. Veraify gives enterprises the visibility to adopt AI safely and decisively.”

Veraify Token Management helps both functional leaders and CFOs to analyze their existing spend at a per-department level, per AI service level, and at user level. Veraify can provide token usage insights across Shadow AI, enterprise-approved AI, and different types of AI tools (native app, plugin, IDE/API/CLI and browser-based).

Veraify Token Management provides the following features and benefits:

Token Usage across dimensions: Insights into token usage by enterprise-level, by department level, by user level, by AI service level and by individual model level. Benefit: Increase AI ROI. Understand how and where AI bills are going at multiple organizational levels.

Single-pass AI Security + Token Management: Veraify’s architecture allows the platform to enforce AI security guardrails (data protection, prompt injection prevention, etc.) as well as measure token usage in a single pass processing. Benefit: No impact to AI services performance.

Comprehensive AI tool coverage: Monitors and measures AI service usage over a browser, as native app, as plugin or via APIs/IDEs. Benefit: Eliminate AI blind spots.

Segregate Corporate vs Shadow AI bills: IT/AI teams can segregate the AI usage bills for corporate-approved AI services versus Shadow AI token usage bills. Benefit: Measure approved versus unapproved AI costs, and identify where to put future AI investments.

Top Token Consumption: Quickly gauge the top token usage patterns (by users, by department, by AI service and model). Benefit: Prioritize AI cost optimization, including which areas to deep-dive and bring the AI costs under control.

Veraify Token Management builds on the platform’s AI-native approach, adding AI token insights to endpoint intelligence, AI-aware policy enforcement, data protection, and secure high-performance connectivity all in one platform for AI governance, visibility, protection, and cost management.

Token Management is available immediately for Veraify customers. For more information about Veraify Token Management, go to https://veraify.ai/blog/ cross-platform-ai-token- tracking/