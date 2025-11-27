VinFast collaborates with five partners to strengthen electric vehicle after-sales service in Indonesia

TANGERANG, INDONESIA/Nov 27: VinFast Indonesia has officially signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Goodyear Indonesia, Dunlop, Denso Sales Indonesia, CARfix, and Scuto Paint. This milestone marks a significant step in VinFast’s strategy to build a comprehensive after-sales service ecosystem for electric vehicles in Indonesia, delivering superior customer experiences and promoting sustainable mobility across the archipelago.

Specifically, under the MOU with Goodyear Indonesia, Goodyear will supply tyres for VinFast electric vehicles and jointly implement maintenance programs and periodic inspections at its service centers. With the wide Autocare network centers nationwide, Goodyear will help increase service coverage, optimize vehicle performance, and ensure peace of mind for VinFast customers.

In addition, Dunlop and VinFast will collaborate to develop multi-functional service centers by certifying selected Dunlop Shops as Authorized VinFast Service Workshops in Indonesia. These centers will offer a full range of services, including EV maintenance, software updates, tyre replacement, charging station installation and upkeep, and comprehensive vehicle care. Dunlop currently operates a large-scale service network of centers nationwide, ensuring customers have convenient access to high-quality services across all regions.

Under the MOU with Denso, VinFast will appoint and certify the Denso Sales Indonesia workshop chain as an Authorized VinFast Service Workshop. Denso will provide repair, maintenance, and vehicle care services in accordance with international standards, while also supporting technician training and technology transfer to ensure consistent service quality across the network. With a comprehensive service network across Indonesia, Denso will play a key role in strengthening VinFast’s service capacity and responsiveness.

Meanwhile, CARfix will provide a comprehensive suite of after-sales services for VinFast customers. These include periodic maintenance, oil changes, engine tune-ups, wheel alignment, diagnostic checks, and general repair works. All services will be carried out by trained and certified technicians following VinFast’s quality standards, ensuring customers receive reliable, professional, and nationwide support.

And under the MOU with VinFast, Scuto Paint, part of the Scuto Group, will serve as VinFast’s official body and paint partner in Indonesia, handling body repair and painting services for the entire vehicle lineup. Its network across major cities, staffed with certified EV technicians and equipped with modern specialized tools and machinery, will help ensure consistent and reliable repair quality for VinFast customers.

Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, stated: “Partnering with five leading companies Goodyear, Dunlop, Denso Sales, CARfix, and Scuto Paint, is a strategic move that enables VinFast to elevate after-sales service quality while laying the foundation for a modern, sustainable, and standardized service ecosystem. This initiative is part of VinFast’s broader strategy to realize our vision of becoming a global EV brand and contribute to Indonesia’s green transition.”

These MOUs further strengthen VinFast’s after-sales service network in Indonesia, which is already distinguished by industry-leading warranty policies, residual value guarantee program, and transparent, fast service standards. VinFast’s service network currently spans Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, and other key regions, delivering a consistent, convenient, and high-quality customer experience. This partnership also demonstrates VinFast’s commitment to promoting green and sustainable mobility solutions in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

VinFast officially entered the Indonesian market in 2024 with the aspiration to become the leading EV brand in Southeast Asia. Indonesia is considered one of VinFast’s key strategic markets thanks to its large population, growing demand for green transportation, and strong government support for EV adoption. In addition to offering smart electric vehicles, VinFast is investing in a comprehensive ecosystem of after-sales services, charging infrastructure, and financial solutions to deliver a seamless and convenient customer experience.