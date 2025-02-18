Virtualware to showcase XR & digital twin innovations at Industrial Immersive 2025

Bilbao, 18 February 2025 – Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), a leading expert in 3D-driven enterprise software will participate in Industrial Immersive 2025 with Mace Virtual Labs (MaceVL) to showcase how XR and digital twin applications are transforming industrial operations. The company will present the enterprise XR solution VIROO, along with Simumatik the industrial emulation platform, demonstrating how companies can leverage immersive technology to enhance workforce training, collaboration, and operational efficiency.

As a VIROO and Simumatik Value Added Reseller and systems integrator, MaceVL plays a key role in delivering XR as a Service (XRaaS) solutions for industrial organizations looking to deploy immersive training, simulation, and digital twins at scale.

At the exhibit area, MaceVL will showcase VIROO, Virtualware’s leading enterprise XR platform, and Simumatik, an advanced simulation solution that enables companies to design, test, and validate industrial systems in virtual environments, optimizing development and automation processes without risks or additional costs.

VIROO is a secure, scalable, and ready-to-use XR platform designed to enable enterprises to create, manage, and deploy immersive experiences. With multi-user collaboration, remote accessibility, and seamless hardware integration, VIROO helps organizations implement XR solutions across various industrial applications, from training and simulation to design validation and remote collaboration.

John Cunningham, President of Virtualware USA, will also speak and lead a workshop at Industrial Immersive, an event that brings together leaders from the industrial, energy, and engineering sectors. This 7th edition will feature XR, Spatial Computing, 3D, Reality Capture, Digital Twins, and AI solution providers, sharing insights on scaling immersive tech in enterprise operations.