Mumbai, September 18th, 2024 – Launching today, Vu Televisions proudly announces the sequel of the 2022 edition of its highly acclaimed GloLED TV – The Vu GloLED 2025 TV with better computing capabilities. Just in time for the festive season, this new TV features a 1.5 GHz VuOn™ processor, which improves phone and camera pairing as well as Bluetooth connectivity. Developed at The Vu Design Center, the Vu GloLED 2025 TV is now smarter and faster, offering better graphics and clearer pictures with AI upscaling. The 1.5 GHz VuOn™ processor also supports 2-way Bluetooth 5.3 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, making it a great match for all your devices, including your Apple iPhone. The Vu GloLED range is well-known for its Glo Panel, now with Dolby Vision, HDR, Dolby Audio, and DTS VirtualX Surround Sound. Control everything from your couch with the new voice remote that includes a Wi-Fi hotkey, the world’s first developed by Vu Televisions.

During the launch of this TV at an art gallery, Devita Saraf, Founder Chairperson and CEO, Vu Televisions, commented, “Considering the massive success of the Vu GloLED TV 2022, it was difficult to find a way to upgrade the product but then our research team showed that Gen Z’s pattern of TV usage has a lot more to do with pairing devices such as phones and cameras. Putting in over a year of research, we added a better processor and can now proudly say we are the only TV where Apple and Google come together! Gen Z users are not only content consumers, but also content creators, for whom we have added camera connectivity for video recording and video conferencing. This product is truly a young consumer’s dream TV and we have made it even more affordable than the previous version!” Kunal Gupta, Vice President, Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, “Our 10-year partnership with Vu has democratized access to high-quality smart TVs, driving industry growth. In the past decade, smart TVs have evolved from mere entertainment devices to the heart of connected living rooms. As consumer preferences shift towards smarter, immersive experiences, Flipkart remains dedicated to providing a wide variety of value-driven selections. The launch of the new Vu GloLED 2025 TV on Flipkart ahead of The Big Billion Days underscores our commitment to offering India the latest television technology. Together, we’re bringing cutting-edge features, superior picture quality, and an unparalleled entertainment experience to millions of Indian homes.We’re looking forward to continuing this journey, delivering the latest innovations, and redefining how India experiences entertainment. Further, Vu’s deep understanding of Indian consumers, from urban centers to rural India, perfectly aligns with our vision of empowering customers nationwide.”

Key features of Vu GloLED TV 2025

The VuOn™ 1.5GHz Processor

The most advanced AI VuOn™ processor available, it stands as the fastest in its class, guaranteeing superior graphics, enhanced picture clarity, and seamless, lag-free streaming with high-speed graphics and smooth motion. This processor supports Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring, and Casting from smart phones, and connects easily with cameras, PlayStations, and other devices, both wired and wirelessly, for effortless enjoyment of your favorite content.

Get the Perfect Phone Partner

The Vu GloLED TV offers extensive connectivity options, including casting from Android or Apple phones, 2-way Bluetooth for music, 5GHz Wi-Fi for streaming, and HDMI for gaming consoles. It supports both wired and wireless connections for additional devices. You can also control your smart home and TV with voice commands through Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit.

Vu GloLED2025 for Video Conferencing

Thanks to the Vu AI VuOn™ processor, which supports seamless camera connectivity, you can easily conduct Google Meet video calls by connecting an external camera and microphone to the TV. Additionally, Vu’s proprietary Family Moment app makes it simple to capture precious family moments

Latest Version of Superhit Glo-Panel

The Vu Glo-Panel delivers excellent color performance with a gamma range from 2.0 to ST2084, enhancing color intensity and provides uniform color accuracy in any light. Advanced A.I. technology upscales content to improve content sharpness and detail, and ensures smoothness for fast-moving scenes. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HLG formats for superior HDR video performance

Surround Sound with 24W DTS Virtual X Sound

This GLOLED TV showcases a sleek, slim floating panel design with built-in 24-watt powerful speakers. It features a robust amplifier that enhances vocal clarity and optimizes music playback. The amplifier independently fine-tunes and delivers high-quality sound through the TV’s built-in speakers. DTS Virtual X technology provides an immersive audio experience by simulating surround sound, making it feel like a home sound system is integrated into the TV.

Vu Remotes now with WiFi Hotkey Feature

Vu’s TV offers Indian-specific features, including Cricket and Cinema hotkeys with optimized Picture & Sound settings, quick preset access, and WiFi setup Hotkeys. The remote has a built-in Google Voice Assistant key. Running on the latest Google TV OS, the TV provides a refined interface with 4K UI support, background blurs, and customizable accessibility settings. It also enhances privacy by restricting background app services.