We Tested 7 Viral AI Productivity Hacks, Here’s What Actually Works

Artificial intelligence tools are booming. The global AI market is already worth $391 billion and is expected to nearly quintuple by 2030. Tools like ChatGPT reached 100 million users in months, and 87% of businesses now say AI gives them a competitive edge.

But with thousands of apps claiming to “save time” and “boost productivity,” the reality is that most aren’t worth the effort. In many cases, you spend more time learning the tool than doing the task.

At Visionary Marketing, we cut through the noise. Over two weeks, three team members tested the most viral AI productivity hacks doing the rounds on TikTok, Reddit, and LinkedIn. We tracked how long daily tasks took with and without AI, and how much time we realistically saved over a 5-day workweek.

The result: seven hacks that actually worked, saving us up to 9–10 hours per person per week.

“AI should remove busywork, not add to it,” says Chris, founder of Visionary Marketing.