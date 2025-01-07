Wearable Devices Launches Mudra Link Neural Wristband, Showcasing at CES Booth

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Jan. 07, 2025 – Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based wearable gesture control technology, announced the general availability of its Mudra® Link, the first neural wristband for Android, macOS and Windows devices. This achievement marks the Company’s continued expansion as the industry pioneer in wearable gesture control, following the new device’s CES® 2025 Innovation Awards recognition in the XR Technologies & Accessories category.

Together with the Company’s Mudra Band for Apple devices, itself a CES® Best of Innovation award-winner, the Mudra Link represents a new era of touchless control and interaction. The Mudra proprietary Surface Nerve Conductance sensors pick up electromyography signals from subtle finger movements, translating them into intuitive commands for a wide range of devices and applications, including augmented reality (AR) glasses, smart TV streamers, mobile phone, tablet and personal computers, and smart home control.

“The Mudra Link reflects Wearable Devices’ commitment to advancing neural interface technology for a seamless and practical user experience,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “As the first neural gesture control device compatible with all the leading operating systems platforms, the Mudra Link greatly expands our market reach and reinforces our role as pioneers in redefining human-machine interaction.”

At CES® booth #15758 LVCC Central Hall, Wearable Devices will showcase both the Mudra Band and Mudra Link, demonstrating their transformative potential for device control and human-computer interaction. Company executives, including Mr. Dahan, will be available for live demos and press interviews.

Complementing XR Advancements, Including Meta’s Orion Glasses

As augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality (XR) technologies continue to evolve, the Mudra technology is positioned as a critical enabler for extended reality ecosystems. Studies and insights, including research from Meta, suggest that devices like Orion AR glasses are enhanced by neural gesture control wearables like Mudra Band and Mudra Link, extending user interaction well beyond visual fields and physical interfaces.

A Platform for Developers and Innovators

In addition to its versatility for end-users, the Mudra Development Kit offers corporations, brands, developers and innovators to explore wearable gesture control and unlock new use-cases, applications and solutions.

Features of the Mudra Link Include:

Intuitive Gesture Control: With advanced neural interface technology, Mudra Link captures the smallest movements of a user’s hand and translates them into precise commands.

Customizable Gestures: Users can make Mudra Link their own by personalizing gestures for their favorite apps, giving them total control over their digital life. It enables the mapping of gestures to specific commands to create customized interactions.

Compatible with Everything: Whether using iOS, Android, Windows, or macOS, Mudra Link works across platforms, opening up new possibilities for gaming, smart home automation, and even professional tasks.

Availability and Pricing

The Mudra Link is now generally available and can be ordered immediately at https://mudra-band.com/pages/mudra-link-main with shipments expected to commence by the end of January. Customers can explore its groundbreaking capabilities firsthand at CES® 2025 booth #15758.