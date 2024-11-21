Web3 Foundation’s ‘Web3 Summit’ Announces Return, 16th – 18th of July 2025

The hacker-focused conference returns to Funkhaus Berlin following last year’s successful revitalisation, featuring speakers and panellists from both Web2 and Web3 communities.

Berlin, November 21st 2024 – Marking a highly anticipated return to annual scheduling, the Web3 Foundation’s Web3 Summit has announced its next iteration to be held in Funkhaus Berlin, Germany, from the 16th – 18th of July 2025. The event will feature keynotes from industry pioneers from both the Web2 and Web3 communities, giving attendees unparalleled access to cutting-edge knowledge, insights, and developments around the continued adoption of Web3 technologies. The Summit provides a crucial forum for the advancement of a fully functional and user-friendly decentralised web.

Kori Higgins, Director of Investor Relations and Growth at the Web3 Foundation said: “The Web3 Summit provides hackers, developers and enthusiasts with a valuable platform to hear and be heard from the world’s leading experts in native Web2 and Web3 technologies. By bridging the divide between legacy and emerging technologies, the Web3 Summit will be a foundational opportunity for conversation, collaboration, and cross-pollination on our way to building a fully decentralised web.

The Web3 Summit will focus on industry infrastructure, technologies, and applications that align with user needs and market demands. Over the course of three days, attendees will have the opportunity to attend presentations, take part in workshops, participate in a 72-hour hackathon, host discussions and unconference sessions in the Nodespace, and connect with the broader Web3 community.

Fabian Gompf, CEO of the Web3 Foundation, said: “In the ever-evolving world of crypto, it’s easy to get swept up in the hype cycles and promise of short-term gains. At the Web3 Foundation, we are committed to a different approach—one that looks beyond the fleeting moments of today and focuses on the long-term work of building resilient, decentralised systems for tomorrow. The success of Web3 Summit’s return in August of 2024, our first since 2019, reminded us of the value of continuity and connection within our ecosystem. Looking ahead to the 2025 Summit, we’re excited to re-establish the Summit as an annual calendar event for the inimitable benefit to our Web3 ecosystem’s builders and users.

The Web3 Summit is organised by the Web3 Foundation, which supports the open and collaborative development of Web3 technologies, including Polkadot and Kusama, across the Web3 ecosystem. The summit invites individuals, teams, and projects to submit proposals for talks and workshops in the upcoming CFP, as well as apply to host their own node in the Nodespace. With the full speaker lineup due for announcement, the conference remains a highly anticipated calendar event for builders inside and outside the Web3 ecosystem.

Web3 Summit embraces a strict no-sponsorship policy, ensuring an environment free from commercial influence. This means there will be no sponsorships, advertising, logo placements, or preferential speaker slots provided to any organization. By eliminating these traditional forms of promotion, the Summit aims to foster a uniquely focused atmosphere in which participants, speakers, and attendees are free to engage in meaningful discussions without the distractions or biases of commercial interests. This approach reflects the core principles of decentralisation and prioritises the quality of connections and ideas over marketing agendas.