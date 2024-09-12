Wix Introduces a New AI Assistant to Guide and Enhance Website Theme

The theme assistant guides users to features that help edit design elements, helping to unify the site with a cohesive look and feel

NEW YORK, September 12, 2024 – – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, announced today the launch of its AI theme assistant, a tool designed to streamline and enhance the website design process. The AI theme assistant offers users personalized guidance and real-time suggestions, enabling them to effortlessly design the theme of their website.

With the increasing complexity of website design, users often face challenges in making design choices that align with their vision. Users interact with the theme assistant through a conversational chat and can ask the theme assistant for guidance about the design process, from selecting color palettes and fonts to extracting colors from their logo and experimenting with various themes. This tool not only simplifies the design process but also empowers users to make informed decisions that elevate the overall aesthetic of their site.

Embedded directly within the Wix Editor, the theme assistant allows users to work on their websites while simultaneously receiving insights and suggestions. The assistant can recommend features, direct users to specific areas in the Wix dashboard to make relevant changes, and provide advice on optimizing fonts, colors, and other theme elements. This interactive approach ensures that users have full control over their design choices while benefiting from the assistant’s expertise.

“A critical part of website design is ensuring that all elements work together to create a unified, professional appearance,” said Oded Nachshon, Head of Wix Editor. “Our theme assistant is designed to translate users’ creative needs into actionable steps, guiding them through the vast array of design options. We’re already seeing users complete their sites with impressive results, demonstrating the effectiveness of the assistant in simplifying the design process and helping users create websites that truly reflect their vision.”

“The integration of AI in web design brings tremendous value to our users,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. “Our theme assistant is one of many assistants we are rolling out that assist users at every stage of their online experience from ideation to execution.”

The theme assistant is now available to Wix users in English