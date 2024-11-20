Wix Studio Launches New Visual Sitemap and Wireframe Generator to Streamline Website Planning and Creation Process for Agencies

The new offering generates dynamic and custom visual sitemaps and wireframe options, providing more efficient ways for agencies to plan, structure, and build their websites

NEW YORK, November 20, 2024 – – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, announced today the launch of its AI-powered visual sitemap and wireframe generator tool for Wix Studio. The new offering allows agencies and enterprises to accelerate site planning with a fully-native, AI-powered visual sitemap tool that can simultaneously generate custom wireframes.

Agencies and web professionals can input project details, including business type, site description, goals, target audience, and tone of voice. After filling in the information, a tailored sitemap structure is created detailing pages and sections. If preferred, bespoke wireframes can be generated to kick off the creation process. The tailor-made visual sitemap and wireframes are created with pages, sections and relevant business applications. Users can refine and customize the visual sitemap, adding additional sections and pages, removing pages, and reordering. Once generated, agencies and enterprises can export the visual sitemap and share with clients for proposals, and access the Studio editor to edit and design the wireframes, pre-injected with content suggestions.

Key features of the visual sitemap and wireframe generator include:

Project Overview: By entering a few key details — such as business type, a short description, and services — users can generate a high-level project overview in the form of a visual sitemap. This gives a bird’s-eye view of the full scope before diving into the design process.

Wireframe Generation: Users can opt for a sitemap with wireframes if that is their preference. Wireframes are then generated and injected with content that will be automatically generated for each site page.

Sync in Real-Time: Changes made to the visual sitemap will be instantly reflected on the site, and vice versa. This seamless integration ensures that users can quickly adapt their layouts and move forward with the design process.

Business-Ready, Built-In Solutions: The visual sitemap and wireframes come with Wix's business solutions pre-installed according to the answers provided by the designer.

Simplify Client Approvals: Designers can export visual sitemaps and attach them to proposals, providing clients with a clear, comprehensive view of the project's scope before work begins.

Designers can export visual sitemaps and attach them to proposals, providing clients with a clear, comprehensive view of the project’s scope before work begins. Designed for Agencies and Enterprises: The wireframe generator focuses on structure and layout, leaving design elements—such as fonts, colors, and images—up to the professional designer. It integrates seamlessly with existing site styles, allowing for global changes across site pages—such as updating fonts or colors—to be made efficiently. This provides more flexibility and allows designers to focus on their creative work.

“With the visual sitemap and wireframe generator, we’re offering users a powerful new way to streamline the website creation process,” said Gali Erez, Head of Wix Studio. “Agencies have different workflows for different clients, and now, with the introduction of the visual sitemap and generator tool, agencies and enterprises can better streamline their workflow. By automating the initial site planning and structuring, users can now focus more on the creative aspects of their work, delivering fully-customized, client-ready websites faster than ever before.”

The visual sitemap and wireframe generator will be available on Wix Studio to users on a rolling basis.