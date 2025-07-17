Workato’s Ready-to-Deploy AgentX Apps Now Available in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 17, 2025 –– Workato®, the leader in agentic orchestration, today announced the availability of three ready-to-deploy AgentX Apps in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Workato’s AgentX Sales, AgentX Support, and AgentX IT, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

AgentX Apps are pre-built, agentic applications that integrate with all your business applications to provide a complete enterprise context, take multi-step actions, and orchestrate workflows with enterprise-scale security and governance. These apps, built, managed, and deployed via Agent Studio on Workato ONE, are designed to integrate seamlessly within key business functions and support secure, agile operations. They include specialized applications tailored for teams, including IT, sales, customer support, and more. AgentX Apps leverage advanced AI, enterprise context, and pre-built enterprise skills to transform your business functions dramatically. AgentX Apps available through the AWS Marketplace include AgentX Sales, AgentX Support, and AgentX IT.

“With the introduction of the new AI-focused category in the AWS Marketplace, we’re providing customers with a streamlined way to access three of our AgentX Apps powered by Workato ONE, helping them buy and deploy agents faster and more efficiently,” said Chandar Pattabhiram, Chief Go-to-Market Officer at Workato. “Our global customers are already using these pre-built Agents to transform processes across the core of their businesses—accelerating innovation and ensuring long-term success. With our AgentX Apps, enterprises can achieve the fastest return on their AI investments.”

Workato ONE is the industry’s only platform that brings together everything organizations need to build and deploy secure, trusted, enterprise-ready agents with full business context across the core of the enterprise. A key capability of Workato ONE is Agent Studio, which enables you to build and leverage interactive AI agents for deployment within your organization. Agents dynamically perform actions and call workflows, as well as understand the context of each scenario and execute pre-defined skills to achieve a goal. Agents can be defined with any combination of enterprise skills, knowledge bases, chat interfaces, and Large Language Models.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it seamless and faster for IT and business teams to orchestrate their applications, data, and experiences.