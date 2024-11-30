Worldpack Automation Systems Pvt Ltd Introduces Advanced Sticker Labelling Machines for Efficient Packaging

Navi Mumbai, India, November 30, 2024 –Worldpack Automation Systems Pvt Ltd, a prominent provider of industrial automation solutions, is thrilled to introduce its newest range of sticker labelling machines, crafted to improve the efficiency and precision of packaging operations. These innovative machines, including bottle sticker labeling machines, front and back labelling machines, and wraparound labelling machines, are specifically developed for a variety of industries requiring high-speed, accurate labelling.

Tailored Labelling Solutions for Versatile Packaging

Worldpack’s bottle labelling machines offer reliable and accurate label application for a wide range of bottle shapes and sizes. The front and the back labelling machine is ideal for products that require labels on multiple sides, ensuring comprehensive coverage with minimal downtime. Additionally, the wraparound labelling machine applies labels seamlessly around cylindrical bottles, providing full 360-degree coverage.

These machines are designed for high performance, ensuring fast, accurate, and consistent labelling for products across various sectors, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Whether you need a single label or multiple labels on your packaging, Worldpack’s solutions offer flexibility and precision to meet your specific needs.