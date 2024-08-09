Delhi, Aug 9, 2024: MovingTech, the company behind the Namma Yatri app, has launched its lifetime zero-commission cab rides under the brand “Yatri” in Delhi NCR. Yatri, part of the ONDC Network, is India’s first open and community-driven app for cabs and autos. After a successful pilot with autos, the app is now fully launching its services under the revamped “Yatri” brand.

Yatri and its family of apps, including Namma Yatri, operate on a community-first, zero-commission model. It empowers drivers with higher earnings while providing affordable and convenient transportation for the people of Delhi NCR. Drivers typically earn 15-20% more with the Yatri App, enabling them to better maintain and keep their vehicles clean. The Yatri app also prioritizes safety, offering best-in-class safety features.

Shri Sanjiv Singh, Jt Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, inaugurated the services. He interacted with cab drivers and presented them with awards and financial support. He added, “I am excited to launch Yatri cabs in Delhi NCR. The app’s 100% open and community-first approach is commendable. Its expansion on the ONDC Network is crucial as we aim towards enabling an open, affordable and sustainable transportation ecosystem in India.”

Yatri is India’s first app that is 100% open source, open network, and open data. It offers fast booking through the dynamic ‘Book Any’ feature and smart dispatch processes. The app provides Auto, AC Mini, AC Sedan, and AC XL Cab services at low prices and lifetime zero commission. ONDC Network, already established in food, grocery, and e-commerce, aims to integrate all modes of transportation, solidifying its vision of a nationwide multi-modal network.

Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer of ONDC, said, “ONDC’s open architecture and network-centric approach are paving the way for better affordability and accessibility of transportation options. It brings in a level playing field for drivers with higher earnings. We remain committed to catalyzing such community-driven initiatives that put people at the center while driving India towards a future of smart, efficient, and inclusive mobility solutions.” Shan M S, Co-Founder of MovingTech, shared, “We’re excited to expand our cab services in the heart of the nation. Yatri is more than an app; it is a movement committed to transforming the lives of drivers and citizens. Yatri fosters close collaboration between Samaaj, Sarkar, and Bazaar to create a more connected and empowered city. In our commitment to support the EV mission, we won’t charge any subscription fees or commission for Electric Autos & Cabs in Delhi NCR till Mar 2026.”

With an impressive rating of 4.8, the Yatri family of apps is India’s top-rated mobility solution, serving over 4.1 lakh drivers and 72 lakh customers across the country. It has enabled drivers to earn over ₹700 crores without any commission. Yatri’s announcement to launch cabs marks a new chapter in building a community-first, sustainable mobility solution in Delhi NCR. It is committed to deepening its integration with Delhi’s transportation network and offering a seamless, efficient, and inclusive travel experience for all.