Zodia Custody and Deribit by Coinbase Expand Partnership with Fully Automated Settlement on Interchange Network

Enhanced integration delivers end-to-end automation, unlocking a new layer of institutional utility

London, Nov 26: Zodia Custody, the institution-first digital assets platform backed by Standard Chartered, Northern Trust, SBI Holdings, National Australia Bank, and Emirates NBD, today announced a strategic expansion of its partnership with Deribit by Coinbase (“Deribit”), the world’s largest digital assets options exchange. Deribit now supports fully automated, rulebook-governed off-exchange settlement through Zodia Custody’s Interchange network, providing improved performance, predictability, and transparency.

The enhanced integration transforms settlement on Deribit from a manually coordinated process to one with end-to-end automation and an API-driven process governed by the Interchange Rulebook. The network enforces delivery-versus-payment logic through its on-chain engine, ensuring asset transfers only occur when both settlement conditions are met. This significantly reduces settlement risk and provides auditable transparency for institutional participants. Clients can trade crypto derivatives at scale while maintaining complete control over their assets under Zodia custody.

Deribit users leveraging Zodia Custody will now have trades settled in net batches, intraday, with balances automatically reflected in users’ nominated wallet after each settlement cycle. The process handles gas fees automatically and ensures that client assets remain in Zodia Custody’s cold, air-gapped custody, fully segregated by default until the point of settlement. All trading vaults are per-venue, per-client, and never pooled, with every movement verifiable on-chain.

“Interchange was built to give institutions the confidence to trade and deploy capital without surrendering custody of their assets,” said Anoosh Arevshatian, Chief Product Officer at Zodia Custody. “This expanded partnership with Deribit eliminates the friction and complexity that have previously limited institutional participation in crypto derivatives markets.” “This expanded work with Zodia Custody represents another significant step in providing our clients with automated, secure settlement capabilities while maintaining the deep liquidity and trading experience Deribit is known for,” said Jean-David Péquignot, Chief Commercial Officer of Deribit by Coinbase.

This expanded partnership reflects Zodia Custody’s commitment to delivering institutional-grade settlement infrastructure across digital asset markets. Zodia Custody and Deribit will continue working together to expand services that embed the security and operational efficiency institutional clients require to trade confidently in digital asset capital markets.