Zypp Electric Celebrates Diwali with Gold & Silver Coin Distribution and ESOPs for Delivery Partners

Mumbai, 25th October 2024: Zypp Electric India’s Leading Tech-Enabled EV-as-a-service platform, has launched its festive campaign, “Zypp Diwali Bonanza: Top 30 riders Pan-India to get Gold, Silver Coins”, running from October 20th to November 20th, 2024. The campaign is a festive reward initiative designed to celebrate Diwali while enhancing gig workers’ earnings and long-term benefits. It aims to empower and reward current and former Zypp Pilots with exclusive festive benefits, recognising their hard work and contributions to the company.

The highlight of this campaign is Zypp Electric’s commitment to recognizing its longest-serving Zypp Pilots by introducing an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) valued at ₹15 lakhs for five dedicated Pilots. This initiative aims to honour their consistent contributions and dedication, offering them a pathway to financial security and retirement benefits. The ESOP plan aligns with Zypp Electric’s long-term vision of empowering gig workers, ensuring they are not only participants in the gig economy but true partners in the company’s journey toward sustainable growth

The festive season marks a peak period for quick-commerce, e-commerce, and food deliveries, requiring an active gig workforce, with every delivery partner working hard. To reward their efforts, Zypp Electric has launched a special campaign. As part of this campaign, the top 30 Zypp Pilots will receive gold and silver coins based on their performance. Additionally, to further engage its gig workforce, Zypp is offering an opportunity to double earnings on October 31st, encouraging both current and former pilots to maximise their earnings on this special day. The company has also introduced a Zypp Electric Scooter ownership plan for its pilots in a rent-to-own format, enabling them to own the scooters they ride at no extra cost.

Mr. Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Zypp Electric said, “Delivery Executives, whom we call Zypp Pilots, are at the heart of our operations. This Diwali, we want to give back in a way that truly makes a difference. Thanks to their hard work, we’re able to achieve 6 million green, carbon-free deliveries every month. With the Zypp Diwali Bonanza, we are not only offering immediate festive rewards but also securing long-term benefits, like ESOPs, for our most dedicated Pilots. It’s our way of saying thank you for their hard work and commitment. Making Zypp Pilots partners in the company has always been a dream, and we are delighted to finally make this a reality.”

Zypp Electric is India’s leading tech-enabled EV-as-a-service platform, transforming last-mile logistics through sustainable electric mobility solutions. Focusing on gig worker empowerment and innovative logistics services, the company is committed to building a greener and more inclusive future for the gig economy. The company currently has 22,000+ Zypp delivery pilots.