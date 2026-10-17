7 Alternative Destinations in India for Festive and Winter Travel in 2026

India’s festive season is no longer just about visiting the same popular holiday destinations. From coastal escapes and wildlife experiences to historic towns and scenic train journeys, travellers are finding new reasons to explore different parts of the country.

Recent travel-industry findings offer a glimpse into this changing landscape. According to Scapia’s festive travel trends for October–December 2026, holiday bookings across categories have grown three to four times year-on-year. Gokarna recorded an eightfold increase in bookings, while October check-ins in the Andaman Islands rose fivefold compared with the previous year. Igatpuri also registered a 4.5-fold increase in searches, according to the platform’s data.

Meanwhile, Agoda’s accommodation search analysis found that searches for Puri rose by 318% year-on-year for stays during the October 15 to November 30 festive period. These figures reflect activity on individual travel platforms, rather than the total number of visitors to each destination, but they offer useful clues about changing holiday preferences.

For travellers planning a festive break or a winter holiday, these seven destinations offer a mix of nature, heritage, adventure and local experiences beyond the usual itinerary.

1. Gokarna, Karnataka: A Coastal Escape Beyond Goa

Gokarna has long attracted visitors looking for beaches and a more relaxed atmosphere. Its growing popularity makes it an interesting option for travellers who want a coastal holiday without choosing one of India’s busiest beach destinations.

The town combines beaches, temple heritage and a laid-back local atmosphere. Visitors can explore Om Beach and Kudle Beach, discover local eateries and spend time walking along the coast. Depending on conditions and local guidance, coastal walks and outdoor activities can also be part of the experience.

Scapia reported an eightfold year-on-year increase in Gokarna bookings during the festive travel period it studied. The rise suggests growing interest in smaller coastal destinations, although increased demand can also mean that popular accommodation fills up quickly.

Gokarna works well for a short holiday, particularly for travellers who want to combine beach time with a little local exploration. Visitors should check sea conditions before swimming and respect local guidelines around beaches and coastal areas.

Best for: Couples, friends, beach lovers and short-break travellers.

Planning tip: Two to three nights can provide time to explore the main beaches without rushing.

2. Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: A Tropical Island Holiday

For travellers who want to spend their holiday near the sea, Havelock Island, officially known as Swaraj Dweep, offers beaches, tropical landscapes and opportunities to explore marine life.

Radhanagar Beach is among the island’s best-known attractions. Visitors can enjoy the coastline, arrange authorised snorkelling experiences where conditions permit or simply spend time away from crowded urban surroundings.

The Andaman Islands recorded a fivefold increase in October check-ins on Scapia compared with the previous year. This platform-specific finding points to growing interest in island holidays during the festive period, though it does not establish the overall growth in tourist arrivals.

Havelock is best suited to travellers who can plan ahead. Ferry schedules, accommodation and activity availability should be confirmed before departure, especially during busy travel dates. Weather and sea conditions can affect transport and water-based activities.

Responsible tourism is equally important. Visitors should avoid littering, follow marine conservation guidance and use authorised operators for organised activities.

Best for: Families, couples, beach lovers and nature enthusiasts.

Planning tip: Allow at least three nights if you want to combine beach visits with marine activities and travel between islands.

3. Igatpuri, Maharashtra: A Convenient Mountain Break

Not every holiday needs a long itinerary or an expensive flight. Igatpuri, in Maharashtra’s Western Ghats, offers a mountain retreat for travellers looking to take a break from city life.

The destination is known for its scenic hills, viewpoints and peaceful surroundings. Visitors can plan nature walks, photography outings and visits to nearby attractions, or spend their time relaxing at a resort or homestay.

Scapia reported that Igatpuri recorded a 4.5-fold increase in searches in its festive-season data. The figure suggests rising interest on the platform, although searches should not be interpreted as confirmed bookings or actual visitor numbers.

One of Igatpuri’s advantages is its suitability for shorter breaks. Travellers from Mumbai and other nearby areas can consider it for a weekend or a two-night stay, depending on their starting point and transport arrangements.

October weather can vary, so visitors should check local forecasts and road conditions before planning outdoor activities.

Best for: Weekend travellers, couples, small groups and nature lovers.

Planning tip: A two-night itinerary can provide enough time to enjoy the scenery without turning the trip into a rushed sightseeing tour.

4. Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh: A Scenic Journey Through Coffee Country

Araku Valley offers a different kind of mountain holiday, combining green landscapes, coffee-growing traditions and regional culture.

Located in Andhra Pradesh, the valley appeals to travellers who enjoy scenic journeys as much as the destination itself. The rail route from Visakhapatnam towards Araku is one option for experiencing the region’s landscapes, subject to train schedules and ticket availability.

Once there, visitors can explore coffee-related experiences, sample regional food and learn about local cultural traditions. The trip can be made more rewarding by allowing time for the surrounding countryside rather than concentrating only on a few popular viewpoints.

Scapia reported that bookings for Vistadome train coaches doubled during its festive-season period, with the Visakhapatnam–Araku route among the journeys attracting interest. This points to growing demand for scenic rail experiences on the platform, rather than proving a specific increase in arrivals to Araku Valley.

Travellers should check train availability, weather and local transport arrangements before booking.

Best for: Nature enthusiasts, coffee lovers, photography fans and rail travellers.

Planning tip: Consider two to three days, particularly if the journey itself is part of the experience.

5. Ajanta-Ellora, Maharashtra: A Holiday Through India’s Artistic Heritage

For travellers who prefer history and architecture to beaches or hill stations, the Ajanta and Ellora cave complexes offer a memorable cultural journey.

The sites are known for their rock-cut architecture, sculptures and artistic traditions. Exploring them provides an opportunity to understand different periods of Indian history and the craftsmanship behind these remarkable monuments.

Scapia’s festive travel data showed Ajanta-Ellora bookings at 4.9 times the level recorded in the comparable previous-year period. The platform’s findings suggest increased interest in heritage stays associated with the destination, though they should not be taken as a measure of overall visitor numbers.

Travellers can build an itinerary around the cave complexes, local food and other regional attractions. Since the sites are spread across a wider area, it is worth planning transport and visit timings in advance.

A heritage-focused holiday also benefits from a slower pace. Giving enough time to explore the monuments makes the experience more meaningful than trying to cover every attraction in a single day.

Best for: History enthusiasts, architecture lovers, photographers and cultural travellers.

Planning tip: Allow two to three days, depending on your arrival point and the number of sites you want to visit.

6. Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan: Forts and Rural Landscapes

Rajasthan offers much more than its most familiar city destinations. Kumbhalgarh, known for its historic fort and surrounding Aravalli landscapes, is an appealing choice for travellers who want to combine heritage with time in a quieter setting.

Kumbhalgarh Fort is the main attraction, offering a glimpse into the region’s architectural and military history. The surrounding area also appeals to visitors interested in rural landscapes, photography and nature.

Scapia reported Kumbhalgarh heritage-stay bookings at 4.6 times the previous year’s level in its festive-season findings. This is a platform-specific booking comparison and does not mean the destination’s total tourist arrivals increased by the same amount.

Kumbhalgarh can also be considered as part of a broader Rajasthan itinerary. Travellers should account for road transfers and distances when combining it with other destinations.

The cooler months can be more comfortable for exploring the fort and surrounding areas than the peak summer period, although weather and opening arrangements should always be checked before travel.

Best for: Heritage enthusiasts, couples, photographers and travellers exploring Rajasthan beyond its main cities.

Planning tip: One or two nights may be sufficient for the fort and nearby experiences, depending on your itinerary.

7. Ranthambore, Rajasthan: A Winter Escape for Wildlife Enthusiasts

Wildlife tourism offers another way to make a festive or winter holiday different. Ranthambore National Park is one of India’s best-known destinations for wildlife safaris, with the chance to experience forest landscapes and observe animals in their natural habitat.

A visit requires more planning than a conventional city break. Safari permits, designated routes, timings and authorised operators all matter, and wildlife sightings can never be guaranteed.

Scapia reported that safari-stay bookings across destinations including Ranthambore, Gir and Jim Corbett increased 6.6 times year-on-year in its October–December 2026 data. This figure relates to the platform’s safari-stay category overall; it should not be interpreted as Ranthambore’s individual growth rate.

Travellers can make the most of a wildlife holiday by allowing time for more than one safari, learning about conservation and following park rules. Staying in authorised accommodation and respecting restrictions helps protect both visitors and wildlife.

Best for: Families with an interest in nature, wildlife enthusiasts, photographers and responsible adventure travellers.

Planning tip: Check the current park calendar, safari availability and official booking arrangements before confirming travel dates.

What Is Driving India’s Changing Travel Preferences?

The growing interest in alternative destinations reflects a mix of practical considerations and changing holiday expectations.

Short breaks are becoming an important part of travel

According to Zostel’s Festive Travel Pulse 2026, festive bookings for the October–December period were running around 50% ahead of the previous year at the time of its report. The report also found that 23% of its travellers had booked multiple festive trips during the previous year’s October–December quarter, while the average festive trip lasted about two nights.

These findings relate to Zostel’s own travel business rather than the entire Indian travel market, but they illustrate how shorter getaways can become part of the holiday season.

For travellers, a two- or three-night trip may be easier to fit around work and family commitments. For tourism businesses, shorter stays can create demand for convenient transport, flexible accommodation and ready-made local experiences.

Travellers are choosing holidays around experiences

A beach holiday, a wildlife safari and a heritage trip serve different interests. Rather than choosing a destination simply because it is famous, travellers can select places based on the experience they want.

Gokarna offers coastal relaxation, Araku Valley combines scenery with coffee culture, and Ajanta-Ellora appeals to those interested in architecture and history. This variety gives travellers more ways to plan a holiday that suits their interests and budget.

Regional tourism creates opportunities for local businesses

When visitors explore beyond major tourist centres, local homestays, restaurants, guides, transport providers and activity operators can benefit.

However, rising searches or bookings on one platform do not guarantee that local communities will see lasting economic gains. Reliable infrastructure, responsible visitor management and environmental protection are essential to ensure tourism growth benefits destinations over time.

How to Plan a Festive or Winter Holiday in India

A well-planned trip can help travellers avoid unnecessary expenses and make better use of their time.

Book transport and accommodation early. Popular dates can mean higher prices and fewer available options.

Popular dates can mean higher prices and fewer available options. Check the weather and seasonal conditions. Coastal conditions, mountain roads and wildlife activities can be affected by weather and local operating schedules.

Coastal conditions, mountain roads and wildlife activities can be affected by weather and local operating schedules. Choose a realistic itinerary. Consider travel time between attractions rather than trying to fit too many places into a short stay.

Consider travel time between attractions rather than trying to fit too many places into a short stay. Set a complete budget. Include transfers, meals, entry fees, activity costs and accommodation.

Include transfers, meals, entry fees, activity costs and accommodation. Use official booking channels. This is particularly important for island travel, protected areas and wildlife safaris.

This is particularly important for island travel, protected areas and wildlife safaris. Travel responsibly. Respect local communities, avoid littering and follow conservation guidelines.

The Road Ahead for India’s Festive and Winter Tourism

India’s travel landscape offers plenty of choices for people who want something different this festive season. From the beaches of Gokarna and the islands of Andaman to the heritage of Ajanta-Ellora and the landscapes around Kumbhalgarh, these destinations offer varied ways to experience the country.

The latest platform-level findings point to increased interest in coastal holidays, heritage stays, scenic rail journeys and wildlife experiences. While the figures should not be treated as a complete picture of national tourism, they provide useful insight into the destinations and travel styles attracting attention.

For travellers, the opportunity is to find a destination that fits their interests, budget and available time. For local tourism businesses, it is a chance to offer memorable experiences while protecting the natural and cultural assets that make each place distinctive.

A winter holiday does not have to follow the same familiar route. Sometimes, the most rewarding trip begins with choosing a different place to explore.