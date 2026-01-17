Arduna – Contemporary art museum in AlUla presents landmark exhibition co-curated in partnership with Centre Pompidou

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Jan 17: The pioneering exhibition Arduna will open to the public from 1 February to 15 April 2026 as part of the fifth edition of the AlUla Arts Festival. Presented by Arts AlUla and the forthcoming contemporary art museum in AlUla, Arduna is a collaborative co-curation with Centre Pompidou, with the support of AFALULA (French Agency for AlUla development), bringing together more than 80 diverse artworks from Saudi Arabia, the MENA region, and beyond.

Arduna, which translates to “our land” in English, offers audiences an early glimpse into the curatorial vision of AlUla’s future contemporary art museum, a global institution rooted in the region’s cultural oasis and heritage. The showcased works are drawn from the Royal Commission for AlUla’s (RCU) growing collection, alongside significant pieces from the collection of the Musée National d’Art Moderne – Centre Pompidou. The exhibition is co-curated by Candida Pestana with associate curator Ftoon AlThaedi from the Royal Commission for AlUla, and Anna Hiddleston with associate curator Noémie Fillon from Centre Pompidou.

Artistic direction and curatorial concept

As an oasis on the historic Incense Road that linked India and the Arabian Gulf to the Levant and Europe, AlUla represented a haven or a refuge for the traders that passed through. It was a sanctuary, a place of safekeeping where they could leave their worldly goods whilst away. It was a place of rest, contemplation and meditation – a garden within the expanse of the desert. The exhibition takes this image of the garden as a point of departure. Drawing inspiration from the site of AlUla, it will show how both modern and contemporary artists explore our evolving relationship to nature and the land. With over 80 artworks from all disciplines, it will bring together masterpieces by modern pioneering artists such as Pablo Picasso, David Hockney; Joan Mitchell and Wassily Kandinsky, alongside leading contemporary voices including Saudi artists Ayman Zedani and Manal AlDowayan, and regional artists Imran Qureshi, Samia Halaby and Etel Adnan.

Organised into six chapters, the exhibition delves into nature’s multiple manifestations, both real and imagined, on a journey through gardens, forests, deserts and their constellatory reflections in the cosmos. Through a display of impactful and thought-provoking artworks, it will tackle the challenges the world encounters today, examining notions of the Anthropocene, the threat of climate change, migratory displacement and the spread of urbanisation. As artists attempt to disentangle humankind’s complex and often conflicted relationship with the environment, the exhibition can be seen as a plea for the shaping of new modes of co-existence between all forms of life.

New commissions

As part of AlUla’s evolving creative ecosystem, Arduna will introduce new artwork commissions developed in close dialogue with the region’s unique landscapes and cultural narratives. Audiences will see new works by Saudi artist Ayman Zedani and Lebanese artist Tarek Atoui, both of whom created their projects during the AlUla Artists Residency Program.

The exhibition also unveils new commissions from Saudi artist Dana Awartani, Bahamian conceptual artist Tavares Strachan, and French artist Renaud Auguste-Dormeuil. Together, these works reflect the museum’s role in producing works that emerge from, and contribute to, the vibrant network of artists, curators and communities that define AlUla’s unique creative identity.

Hamad Alhomiedan, Director of Arts & Creative Industries at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), said: Arduna is a landmark moment for AlUla Arts Festival, reflecting Arts AlUla’s emerging position at the heart of global conversations on art, culture and the environment. This exhibition brings together exceptional works from Saudi Arabia, the region and the world, engaging audiences with themes that touch on our shared relationship to nature and land. Arduna showcases bold curatorial ideas and creates opportunities for artists to engage deeply with AlUla’s unique heritage and landscapes. It is a celebration of creativity without borders and a significant step towards establishing AlUla as a year-round hub for cultural innovation and artistic excellence.”

Laurent Le Bon, President of the Centre Pompidou, said:

“This exhibition is a very important step in our partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla, as we welcome the public to witness the first fruits of Centre Pompidou’s strategic advisory role for AlUla’s forthcoming contemporary art museum. We share the fundamental mission of promoting cultural heritage and fostering lasting intercultural dialogue, and we look forward to welcoming the public, and particularly young visitors, to this unique exhibition showcasing the artistic landscapes of Saudi Arabia, France and well beyond.”

Visitor experience and locations

Arduna will be a ticketed exhibition and staged within the galleries of the forthcoming contemporary art museum’s pre-opening spaces, giving visitors an opportunity to explore world-class art within a setting that bridges ancient heritage and contemporary creation. As part of the AlUla Arts Festival 2026, the annual celebration that transforms the ancient city into a stage for art, design and culture, Arduna marks a key step towards the launch of AlUla’s contemporary art museum.

This thoughtfully collaborative exhibition reflects the museum’s commitment to curatorial depth, cultural dialogue and accessibility. By presenting work on this scale, the museum advances its mission to collect and present contemporary art with depth and integrity. Through the commissioning of innovative and anchoring projects, the contemporary art museum aims to help shape the cultural discourse of today and tomorrow.

Visitors will encounter an institution that delivers profound artistic experiences, cultivating knowledge, creativity, reflection and cultural exchange. It connects audiences with meaningful encounters, fosters the development of regional talent, and positions AlUla as a vital centre in the global cultural network.