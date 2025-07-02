Bintan showcases the perfect Girls’ Getaway for the new age women travellers

Bintan, July 2, 2025: To strengthen its appeal among Indian women travellers, Bintan recently hosted a curated familiarisation (FAM) trip for women travel creators. The initiative positioned the island as a safe, accessible and experience-rich destination – especially suited for short-haul getaways with Singapore, combining relaxation, culture and the thrill of adventure.

Accompanied by Ms. Shakambri Soni from VFS Global, Bintan’s strategic tourism partner in India, the FAM itinerary was thoughtfully curated to showcase Bintan’s select offerings for Indian women travellers – whether travelling solo, with friends, colleagues or planning a short group escape. Just a 60-minute ferry ride from Singapore, Bintan is known for its unique blend of vibrant outdoor activities with moments of calm.

The collaboration saw, travel and lifestyle content creators exploring sand dunes, in awe of the intricate 500 Lohan Temple to experiencing the thrill of kayaking, ATV rides and an adrenaline filled Bintan Mangrove Discovery Tour. The shortlisted content creators each have a strong audience base, helping amplify Bintan’s appeal among today’s vibrant, young, experience-driven Indian travellers. They captured the essence of the destination via Instagram reels and stories, highlighting a range of experiences in four days – all while staying at Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, which provided a comfortable and stylish base for their island adventure.

While evenings were spent by the beach, with golden sunsets reinforcing Bintan’s appeal for those seeking meaningful downtime, mornings were action packed on tours followed by relaxing Indonesian spas. The trip highlighted how the island would be perfect for women travelling in small groups – as a friends’ getaway, or for a staycation. Bintan offers a safe and refreshing island vacation close to India with world class hospitality at competitive pricing.

Mr. Abdul Wahab, Chief Operating Officer, Bintan Resorts, said, "We're excited to welcome Indian travellers, especially women, to explore Bintan – a peaceful island getaway just 60 minutes from Singapore. With luxury resorts, exciting activities, a world-class spa treatment, and relaxing beachside experiences, Bintan offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation."

With travel trends increasingly leaning toward mindful, multi-dimensional holidays, Bintan continues to position itself as a rising favourite among Indian travellers seeking short breaks that are easy to plan yet rich in experience and super apt for extending any Singapore holiday to unwind and detox before returning to India.