Explore Athirapally Hills in Kerala – The Niagara of India

Introduction

September 13th, 2025: Nestled in the Western Ghats, Athirapally Hills in Kerala is one of India’s most enchanting eco-tourism destinations. Known for the iconic Athirapally Waterfalls—often called the “Niagara of India”—this hill paradise in Thrissur district blends scenic beauty, rich biodiversity, and cultural significance. From cinematic landscapes to wildlife encounters, Athirapally attracts thousands of travelers, nature enthusiasts, and filmmakers every year.

In this guide, you’ll discover what makes Athirapally Hills special, nearby attractions, the best time to visit, and practical travel tips for planning your trip.

What is Athirapally Famous For?

The crown jewel of Athirapally Hills in Kerala is the Athirapally Waterfalls, Kerala’s largest waterfall, plunging 80 feet into the Chalakudy River. Monsoon season turns the falls into a roaring spectacle, while the surrounding tropical forests showcase exotic flora and fauna.

Athirapally is also a hub for eco-tourism, offering forest treks, bird watching, and sustainable accommodations. Its natural beauty has made it a favorite filming location for Indian cinema, including the epic Baahubali.

Was Baahubali Shot in Athirapally?

Yes. The breathtaking waterfall scene in Baahubali, where Amarendra Baahubali lifts the giant Shiva linga, was filmed at Athirapally Waterfalls. Other movies such as Raavan, Dil Se, Guru, and Punnagai Mannan have also captured the magical backdrop of Athirapally. This cinematic charm adds to its global recognition.

Which Hill Station is Near Athirapally?

The nearest hill station is Malakkappara, located about 40 km away. A serene retreat tucked into the Western Ghats, Malakkappara offers:

Expansive tea plantations

Misty weather and cool breezes

Unexplored trails and viewpoints

The scenic Sholayar Dam

The drive from Athirapally to Malakkappara winds through forests and waterfalls, offering a picturesque journey for nature lovers.

Top Attractions in and Around Athirapally Hills

Athirapally Waterfalls – Kerala’s largest and most famous cascade

Vazhachal Waterfalls – A serene forest-fringed cascade, 5 km upstream

Charpa Falls – A seasonal roadside waterfall, spectacular during monsoon

Sholayar Dam – Panoramic reservoir views with boating options

Malakkappara – A tranquil hill station with tea estates and misty trails

Things to Do at Athirapally Hills

Trekking & Forest Walks – Explore eco-trails with forest guides

Bird Watching – Spot rare species like the Great Hornbill and kingfishers

Photography – Capture waterfalls, wildlife, and lush landscapes

Picnics & Family Outings – Relax amid greenery and riverbanks

Film Tourism – Visit iconic locations from Bollywood and South Indian films

How to Reach Athirapally Hills in Kerala

By Air: Nearest airport – Cochin International Airport (55 km)

By Train: Chalakudy Railway Station (30 km away)

By Road: Accessible from Kochi (70 km), Thrissur (60 km), and Palakkad (110 km)

The Chalakudy–Athirapally road is especially scenic, lined with mini waterfalls and forest canopies.

Best Time to Visit Athirapally Hills

Monsoon (June–September): Waterfalls at their most majestic

Post-Monsoon (October–February): Ideal for trekking and sightseeing

Summer (March–May): Hot and less scenic, not recommended

Accommodation in Athirapally

Eco Resorts – Perfect for eco-tourism and forest views

Treehouses & Homestays – Affordable stays with local experiences

Luxury Resorts – Premium options with direct waterfall views

👉 Pro Tip: Book early during weekends, monsoon, or holidays.

Travel Tips for Athirapally Hills

Wear sturdy shoes for trekking and slippery paths

Carry mosquito repellent for forested areas

Avoid plastic—Athirapally is an eco-sensitive zone

Follow forest department safety rules

Pack light snacks and water if exploring on foot

Conclusion

Athirapally Hills in Kerala is a destination that blends raw natural beauty, rich biodiversity, and cultural allure. Whether you’re chasing waterfalls, exploring tea estates in Malakkappara, or retracing film locations, Athirapally promises a journey unlike any other.

Add it to your travel list—the “Niagara of India” awaits you.

Pic credit: @_aneesh.sunil